Call for witnesses to accident that injured cyclist

A LEGAL firm is calling for witnesses to an accident in Ipswich that left a cyclist with serious injuries after he was thrown from his bicycle.

The accident took place on Friday, July 22 around 9am on Grange Rd at Silkstone, just past Stuart St.

In a public notice, McNamara & Associates say the cyclist lost control and was thrown from his bicycle after the two cars in front of him braked 'without warning'.

"We request information from either of the drivers or passengers in either of the 2 cars or anyone who witnessed the accident or the cyclist being helped from the road," the ad states.

"We particularly seek to establish the identity of the motor vehicles involved."

Anyone willing to offer information can contact Mr Abe Arends of McNamara and Associates, Springfield office on 3470 3600.