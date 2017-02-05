Legacy's work for those left behind after battle

Mayor Paul Pisasale, President of the Rotary Club of Ipswich City, Irene Pecic, resident of Legacy Court and Geoff Kleinig, President of the Legacy Club of Ipswich Inc. with the car port funded by the Rotary Club of Ipswich City in the background.

LEGACY is a uniquely Australian organisation founded in 1923 by World War 1 veterans.

They accepted the legacy of responsibility for the well-being and welfare of the wives and children of their comrades who were killed in war or died subsequently.

The Legacy Club of Ipswich was founded in 1929. It is one of 50 autonomous clubs united under a common charter. Legacy receives no government funding and all the services it provides is funded the community.

Last year Legacy was invited to speak to the Rotary Club of Ipswich City and due to that speaking engagement Rotary Club of Ipswich City donated funds towards the building of a car port at the Legacy Court units in Booval.

Legacy Court is a complex of eighteen one-bedroom independent living units housing Legacy widows. Ipswich Legacy built and manages these units with the sole purpose of housing the dependent partner of deceased veterans. It currently has five vacancies and would dearly love to have them occupied. If you know of any person who may qualify and wants smaller accommodation then have them contact Legacy on 3281 9419 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 9am and 12.30pm. The Legacy Club of Ipswich covers an area extending from Ipswich to Blackbutt and Yarraman taking in the townships of Esk and Toogoolawah, west to Gatton, south west to Boonah, east through Brook water, Springfield, Camera and Goodna.

Services include providing information, support and referral to community, local, state and federal government services, and other practical local assistance based in individual and family circumstances.

Ipswich Legacy provides administrative and advocacy support for our widows plus education and other general welfare support as needed.

Ipswich Legacy is partnering with Riverlink next month on a promotional activity and is helping the Civic Centre promote the show "Dust of Uruzgan" by singer/songwriter Fred Smith next month.

Anyone wanting more information about Ipswich Legacy can phone 3281 9419, or email iplegacy@bigpond.net.au