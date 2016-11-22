Left field option for Bundamba

Leeanne Enoch (centre) is a left field option to contest the state seat of Bundamba for the ALP.

IF you see a parachute over the seat of Bundamba ahead of ALP pre-selection it could have Algester MP Leeanne Enoch attached to it.

It is a left field possibility but ALP and LNP sources have told the QT that it is possible the state seat of Algester will be abolished when the redistribution of state seats is released.

If that is the case then Ms Enoch (pictured), the Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy and Minister for Small Business, will need to be found a safe seat.

A decision on parachuting Ms Enoch into Bundamba would need to be made by the ALP hierarchy, the Queensland administrative committee of the ALP or the national executive.

That would only take place if the ALP leadership decided sitting Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller's time was up.

The ALP quota system may see a female given precedence in Bundamba, or if Ms Miller was to leave politics or resign from the party.