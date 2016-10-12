Leah's at home in a pool of community spirit

Young swimmers, including members of the Hockings family, join Ipswich Olympic swimmer Leah Neale in the pool at the latest Swimathon.

IT was a successful community event with a popular Ipswich international achiever, raising money for a good cause and with an important safety message.

The annual Harper James Hockings Swimathon at McMahon's Swim Factory provided a fun day with a positive experience.

Rio Olympics relay silver medallist Leah Neale was the main attraction, doing a demo swim and being involved in a celebrity race before signing autographs for her admirers.

Neale's visit, after sharing in Australia's recent 4x200m freestyle achievement, had special significance for Swim Factory owner Peter McMahon.

"It was great for us as Leah learnt to swim with us,'' McMahon said.

"She's come back numerous times but this time she was displaying her Olympic silver medal.''

As McMahon discovered along with other Neale fans, the medal is surprisingly heavy.

McMahon said the latest Swimathon at Woodend expected to raise $16-18,000 for Ipswich Hospice Care, adding to more than $140,000 generated from Hockings family events over the past six years.

McMahon praised Neale for her continued support of such community projects in her home town.

"She's such a lovely person and very co-operative,'' McMahon said.

"After the swim, she came down and we had a stack of swim caps and we got her to sign them all to give to the kids.''

The other role of Saturday's Swimathon was to highlight awareness about pool safety, after Ipswich youngster Harper Hockings drowned in 2008.

McMahon said it was important parents watched their kids at all times close to water. "Swimming is wonderful and an asset for life but parents have got to supervise,'' he said.

The community-minded Hockings Family are now working on their next venture - a CrossFit competition at the Woodend Swim Factory on October 30.

Ninety teams are expected for that event inside and outside the Swim Factory on the day, also raising funds for Ipswich Hospice.