Dreamworld claims may run to millions of dollars

THE families involved in yesterday's tragedy at Dreamworld may be able to claim millions in compensation.

Shine Lawyers Partner and personal injury law specialist, Roger Singh was asked if it would be possible for damages to be claimed on behalf of the people who lost their lives,

"This is an absolute tragedy and our hearts go out to those who have been affected, particularly those who have lost loved ones," Mr Singh said.

"The management of facilities like theme parks and leisure centres have a duty of care to protect and ensure the safety of all visitors.

"In my experience of acting on behalf of families who've lost a loved one, particularly someone who supported the family financially, the level of compensation can extend to several millions of dollars.

"Each case of course has to be judged on its own facts and evidence and comes down to an assessment of the suffering caused."

Mr Singh was careful to emphasize that a negligence claim would depend on a finding that the rides had been poorly maintained or were not safe.

He added if that was found to be true then the families involved could claim damages for pain and suffering - particularly the family members who witnessed the tragedy.

"If the trauma they've experienced means that they need additional support and care or leaves them unable to go back to work, these things could also form part of the claim," Mr Singh said.

"If a family has lost a main breadwinner who they depended on financially, avenues may be available for them to be compensated for the loss of income to the family."

And while there is case law which says a person who has voluntarily assumed a risk which led to their injury is entitled only to reduced damages - or no damages at all - Mr Singh said this was unlikely to be the case in this instance.

"While defendants may suggest that theme park visitors accept the risk of injury when they enter park grounds, in a case like this, I believe that such a defence wouldn't stand up particularly if the park is found negligent," he said.

"Theme parks need to ensure that all rides and facilities are safe for the public to use and visitors shouldn't have reason to think they may be in danger.

"This is a family ride and it should not have malfunctioned and caused such carnage and tragedy."