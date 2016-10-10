30°
News

Lawyer to Pauline: Come see "sharp end" of family courts

10th Oct 2016 12:06 PM
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A QUEENSLAND lawyer has invited Senator Pauline Hanson to experience the "sharp end" of family law, after she described the system as "discriminatory, biased and unworkable".

In her maiden speech earlier this year, Ms Hanson called for the Family Court to be abolished.

One Nation's policy advocates the creation of a "Family Tribunal".

"The Family Tribunal will consist of people from mainstream Australia. Respected members from local community groups encompassing health, social and community interests groups will be invited to participate," according to the One Nation policy document.

Brisbane family lawyer Jennifer Hetherington has penned an open letter to Ms Hanson to join her for a week in the Family Court.

Ms Hetherington said her invitation for Ms Hanson to experience the real world of Family Law was genuine and serious.

She said the One Nation leader was doing "more harm than good" by spreading mistruths.

"The single biggest problem with our Family Law system right now is lack of funding to ensure more judges are available to hear cases," she wrote.

"The people who end up in Court either have complex problems, have been unable to resolve their differences through mediation, or one of the parties has been unwilling to attend mediation.

"The longer people are in the court system, the more intractable their disputes become.

"With a current backlog in Brisbane of two to three years before a case is decided on a final basis, that means families are enmeshed in conflict for an extended period."

One Nation and Ms Hanson have been approached for comment.

Topics:  family court, family lawyer, pauline hanson

Court hears woman was chopped up with a machete

Court hears woman was chopped up with a machete

THE last violent hours of Tia Lander’s life were revealed in a Brisbane Supreme Court a short while ago.

Check out Shardy's inspirational 100km conquest

Determined Ipswich athlete Paul "Shardy'' Shard celebrates his amazing effort winning the 100km Nerang Trail run.

Two years after surgery, Ipswich runner completes amazing feat

Tiahleigh Palmer: Wife, son to testify against foster father

Tiahleigh Palmer

Julene and Josh Thorburn agree to be prosecution witnesses

Tributes flow for Highfields drowning victim

Highfields man Blaze Alexander, 20.

Investigations into the incident are continuing

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

We want to pay more for quality food, says shop owner

BOUTIQUE FOODS: Tanya Hargreaves from Total Gourmet.

Ipswich represented at Brisbane Good Food and Wine Show

Latest deals and offers

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

Five things to do in and around the region

DRESS UP: Lifeline's annual clothing is fast approaching, grab a bargain this week.

Check out what's happening this week

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

11.59Ha ( Approx 29 Acres) TWO HOMES TWO DAMS &amp; MULTIPLE PADDOCKS &amp; WATER

68 Office Lane, Glamorgan Vale 4306

House 7 3 5 Offers from...

DIVINE & TRANQUIL SETTING WITH GENTLY SLOPING PASTURE BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOM HOMESTEAD PLUS SECOND TWO BEDROOM COTTAGE PERFECT TREE CHANGE JUST 20 MINUTES TO...

REDUCED TO $389,000

5 Heron Crescent, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 2 LARGE SPACIOUS...

Located in a quiet street this delightful home with two spacious living areas one to the left of the entry way and the second featuring high raked ceilings and...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $299,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

GREAT VALUE !! GREAT HOME !!

32 Child Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 2 $265,000

This property is solid as a rock, build with hardwood timber and sits on concrete posts on a corner 615M2 allotment with side access, and beautiful rear views from...

DA APPLICATION FOR 176 SITES IS LODGED

32 Greenwood Village Road, Redbank Plains 4301

Residential Land 13.11 ha development site for 176 home sites.The land is level to ... EOI CLOSING...

13.11 ha development site for 176 home sites.The land is level to gently sloping. The Site is less than 400m to Redbank Plains Road in the growth corridor through...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE

Address available on Request, Kensington Grove 4341

Residential Land This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, ... $85,000...

This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, just a few minutes to the Warrego Highway, only 30 minutes from the Ipswich CBD, 40 minutes to...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - BRING ALL OFFERS!

163 Lockyer View Road, Wivenhoe Pocket 4306

House 4 2 8 $534,000

So you’re looking for sheds? Look no further, because you’ve hit the mother load! Massive sheds, two gantry's, and large carports, it would be near impossible to...

Simply Charming!

9 Lawrence Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 OFFERS OVER...

Outstanding opportunity to secure this wonderful property. Owner says SELL! This stunning and delightful home was built around 1900 and offers the warmth and...

AUCTION SATURDAY 15/10/16

3 Danyel Court, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 3 7 Auction

Rarely does a property on a land size of 1829m2 come on the market which has a multitude of uses, from the triple lock up shed to the caravan ,bus or truck port...

Invest, Invest, Invest

124 Eric Street, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Great investment opportunity this well kept 3 bedroom home is a fantastic opportunity for a first time investor or seasoned entrepreneur looking to capitalize a...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

The importance of the L-word when building or buying

WoodLinks Development Manager Sam Burgess says location should be at the top of the checklist when building or buying a home.

IT’S the L-word all property agents seem to love.

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest