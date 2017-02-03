Law changes could see pet dog numbers triple

PET owners could be able to keep up to three times the number of dogs permitted under local laws if recommendations before Somerset Regional Council are adopted.

Proposals before the council suggest residents could be able to keep up to six dogs on certain properties, up from two permitted under existing laws but objectors say it could impact on Koala numbers.

The council's subordinate local law prohibits residents from keeping more than two dogs on a property, regardless of property size or location.

The proposed changes include allowing a third dog on any property on compassionate grounds, up to four dogs on an allotment located outside a designated area and larger than 10,000sq m and up to six dogs on an allotment which is located outside a designated area, is larger than 20,000sq m and the applicant is an accredited breeder.

The council is considering further changes to its local laws for dog owners following community consultation.

In November, the council requested feedback from residents on proposed changes for the keeping of more than two dogs, in some circumstances.

Of the submissions received, 54 supported the proposed changes and 15 submissions disagreed with the changes.

Some of the objections suggested an increase in dogs numbers could impact on Koala habitats and create smells.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the council would consider additional changes to dog keeping laws based on the feedback.

"Council is looking at several options and will consider making further amendments at its meeting next week," Cr Lehmann said.

"Council recognises, and this was also reflected in the submissions received, that the keeping of more than two dogs in smaller blocks (of less than 10,000sqm) could potentially create more neighbourhood disputes.

"One of the main issues council constantly has to manage is barking dog complaints or wandering dogs in townships."

Cr Lehmann said amending the local laws to suit every dog owner was not possible.

"Council is putting a strong emphasis on responsible dog ownership and we want to encourage that in our region wherever possible," he said.

Somerset Regional Council will next week consider supporting the below proposed changes for the keeping of.

Objections to Somerset Regional Council's proposed dog keeping laws: