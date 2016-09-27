Last chance to recognise Ipswich's deserved achievers

NOMINATIONS for the 2015/16 annual City of Ipswich Sports Awards are almost closed. But there's still time to nominate someone to recognise their achievements or show them that their time and effort is appreciated.

The categories are:

Coach of the Year - The 2014/2015 winner was Calvin Hegvold, who is a dedicated coach at club, school, regional and state level.

Team of the Year: As the saying goes, "a champion team will always beat a team of champions". The Ipswich Jets rugby league side were 2014/2015 Team of the Year. The Jets won the Intrust Super Cup as well as the NRL State Championship. Do you know that special group of people who not only perform well but are great ambassadors for their club, sport and city?

Volunteer of the Year: Where would we be without our volunteers? Margret Mantell was the 2014/2015 winner for her continued dedication to Ipswich Hockey. Is there someone in your club who deserves to have their tireless work recognised?

Organisation of the Year: Do you know a local sporting organisation who deserves to be honoured for their contribution to sport in Ipswich? The 2014/2015 winner was the Ipswich Jets Rugby League Club, who support rugby league in Ipswich from the juniors up. They have also taken steps to create a healthy environment including changing to healthier post game drinks/food and being a Good Sports Club.

Corporate Sponsor of the Year: Sponsors are an integral part of keeping our clubs running. Creating a strong partnership with a sponsor can ensure that your club provides high quality service while keeping memberships costs reasonable. The 2014/2015 category winner was Boettcher Nissan for their continued support of Ipswich Basketball.

Official of the Year: Being an official can sometimes be a tough job. Why not show someone that you value their commitment to their chosen sport by nominating them. The 2014/2015 winner was Steve Rogers, who has umpired hockey from the local level up to international level.

Masters Sportsperson of the Year: The 2014/2015 winner was Greg Lebeter. He has competed in several international events including representing Australia at the 2014 and 2015 World Age Group Triathlon Championships.

Sports Excellence of the Year: This category is about recognising athletes in our community who have excelled at a high level in their chosen sport. The 2014/2015 recipient was Leah Neale for her achievements in swimming. Leah went on to do Ipswich and Australia proud winning a silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

Visit www.ipswich.qld. gov.au for more information and to nominate someone who deserves recognition.