Last chance to have a say on butter factory

Today is the last day for residents to lodge a submission on the proposed development for the old Jacaranda Butter Factory site in North Booval.

The original comment period was extended after residents raised concerns not everyone in the surrounding area had been made fully aware of the proposal.

The council agreed to extend the comment period giving residents an extra month to lodge submissions, either for or against the project.

Manos Projects has lodged an application with Ipswich City Council asking them to allow the construction of eight apartment buildings, some up to six stories high.

The proposal for the 3.7 ha site also includes a shopping centre, a child care centre and an aged care facility.

Submissions close Monday, September 19 at 5pm.

