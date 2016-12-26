Laser tag opens at major Ipswich shopping centre

IPSWICH now has a dedicated laser tag and video game centre.

Fastplay Games has recently opened up at Riverlink Shopping Centre providing plenty of new school holiday activities for children and families.

A Riverlink spokesperson said the new business, located at the Aldi end of the centre, has a vast number of popular video games such as Guitar Hero, Deal or No Deal and the Harley Davidson ride.

"The real draw card is Laser Tag which allows teams to go into combat inside a darkened zone," he said.

"Fast Play opens every day at 10am until late and is an ideal stop in before or after a movie at Limelight Cinemas."