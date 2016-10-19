Lapidary Club helps Gatton woman's rehabilitation

SHINING: (L-R) Sandy Grammer with the Lapidary Club's Cindy Thwaites and Bluecare's Sue Lisle at the Gatton Lapidary Club.

A WEEKLY visit to the Gatton Lapidary Club is changing one woman's life for the better.

Gatton's Sandy Grammer's world was turned upside down when she suddenly suffered aneurysms causing loss of movement in her right hand, left her needing a walking cane and severely affected her ability to speak.

The Lapidary Club visit, facilitated by Blue Care, is drastically helping Mrs Grammer's rehabilitation by allowing her to reconnect with an old hobby and the community simultaneously.

Blue Care personal carer Sue Lisle has been caring for Mrs Grammer since April and accompanies her to the Lapidary Club each Tuesday.

"Sandy and her daughter were members of the club for a few years before she got sick," she said.

"This visit is helping her because she's getting back into something she really loves and it gets her out of the house.

"She's reigniting her passion for stones and rocks, her whole house it full of them. But She's also reconnecting with old friends at the club."

Ms Lisle said Blue Care's focus was on respite and getting people in the community back into a quality of life.

"We focus on the client and what they want, with the goal to get the client happy, healthy and looked after," she said.

Ms Lisle said Mrs Grammer's weekly visits were also helping her confidence by interacting with the members.

"She says hello to all the members, it really makes her day, and the visit allows her partner to go to work too," Ms Lisle said.

Lapidary Club Treasurer Cindy Thwaites explained what a typical visit from Mrs Grammer involved.

"She will pick out a stone from her own collection and then pick s out the shape she wants. She's been picking out heart shapes lately," Ms Thwaites said.

"I'll mark it out for her and any trimming that needs to be done, then I'll take her over to the grinding wheels and she'll pre-shape it. "Afterwards I'll put a mark around it and she'll grind it again. This is all done with her left hand."

Ms Thwaites said when Mrs Grammer finishes her stone and it's polished, she is ecstatic when she sees what she has accomplished.

"The big smile across her face is worth every bit of the four hours she is with us," Ms Thwaites said.