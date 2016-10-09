Laidley wins duel of intercity champions

Swifts batsman Joel Hall hits a six during his team's opening victory of the new season. Ipswich competition champions Laidley also started impressively.

LAIDLEY'S ever-reliable Sippel brothers made an immediate impact in the revamped club first grade one-day cricket competition.

After some anxious moments at 4/60 chasing 210, Ipswich competition titleholders Laidley comfortably beat Toowoomba premiers Metropolitan Easts in Saturday's match at Bichel Oval.

Left-hander batsman Ged Sippel steadied the ship with a match-winning 80 not out. He was supported in the middle order by a handy 31 by wicketkeeper Travis Ilka.

Laidley reached their target with just under five overs to go after Mick Sippel took three wickets on a batting-friendly wicket with a new ball favouring the strokemakers.

Mick praised his brother's exceptional performance.

"I've seen him bat really well in my life but he batted really well yesterday,'' Mick said. "He came in when we needed him to do it.''

After Laidley lost some quick wickets, Ged Sippel and Ilka put on 61 runs. They picked up the run rate with 10 overs to go to ensure the Blue Dogs completed a winning four-wicket victory.

Mick Sippel said the match between competition heavyweights from rival areas was played in a fine spirit.

"Everyone just knows their role and it was good,'' the powerful batsman and handy bowler said.

"Playing against a new team, that was exciting. It's a whole new competition.

"Mets won the grand final up there last year so it was good to see where we are at against good opposition.

"We've trained well this year and had a couple of good pre-season games.

"I thought we'd go okay but it was good to play against them.

"There was no bad behaviour. It was just really good cricket. They are a good bunch of guys to play against as well.''

Winning the toss on a flat wicket, Met East set a decent target after Toowoomba batsman Dane Budden scored 82 not out.

"They were 5/116, and it could easily have been 160 or 170 (to chase),'' Sippel said.

"He (Budden) batted well with another young fella at the end and gave us something to chase.

"The pitch was flat. The outfield was very fast and it was hot.''

Laidley quick Ben Gibson earlier removed Queensland Country opener Matthew Dennis and his top order partner Jordan Siebenhausen before Budden rescued his side.

Laidley meet the weekend's other big winners Swifts in Saturday's next match.

Hot issue

ONE of the Ipswich region's most experienced cricketers isn't a fan of the Platypus ball being used in this season's revamped one-day competition.

"It's something we are not really used to and it's a whole new ball game,'' Mick Sippel, preferring the traditional Kookaburras ball.

"They (Platypus balls) don't swing as much. You don't get the bounce out of them. You don't get the penetration from the quick bowlers, the opening bowlers that you probably did the last couple of years.

"When you're playing a Platypus ball, batting is a lot easier, definitely. The ball doesn't really do anything whereas Kookaburras balls, they'll swing for the better part of the innings.''