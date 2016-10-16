Laidley survives massive scare

Laidley batsman Mick Sippel goes on the attack in Saturday's one day match against Swifts at Ivor Marsden Sporting Complex.

AS frustrating as it was being sidelined for six to eight weeks, Laidley skipper Alex Welsh was encouraged by what he saw.

His team secured a thrilling second consecutive victory in the new Ipswich Toowoomba first grade competition.

After being bowled out for a disappointing 187 in 42.4 overs, Laidley managed to repel a late charge by Swifts to win by 21 runs at Amberley.

Being nine wickets down, Swifts batsman Nigel van der Wert threatened to upstage the Blue Dogs by scoring 42.

Van der Wert earlier took 4/25 off his 10 overs to keep his team in the game.

"He was real impressive. He's a good cricketer,'' Welsh said.

Welsh rated Swifts a big danger this season.

"They were probably fairly disappointed yesterday. We weren't at full strength and neither were they,'' he said.

"They definitely had the opportunity to win the game.

"They are a stronger team this year, when they are at full strength.''

Swifts were without Tyrone De Silva and Dylan Hickson on Saturday, after their great first-up win over Centrals.

Laidley were without Welsh and opening bowler Ben Gibson.

However, the new Laidley captain was heartened to see experienced players like Mick Sippel (55), Jason Cubit (37), Travis Ilka (24) and Terry Emmerson (3-25) get the job done.

Emmerson ripped out three of Swifts' top four batsmen to have them reeling at 4/33.

"Terry Emmerson was the pick of the bowlers,'' Welsh said. "He was swinging it both ways and bowled very well.

"Ben Gibson didn't play for us so that was a good win understrength.

"We probably should have got about 220.''

Welsh said one of his team's main challenges was turning 20 and 30 run starts in big scores.

"There's a couple in that top four that need to try and go on with it a bit better now,'' he said.

Accomplished all-rounder Welsh expects to be out for some weeks after MRI scans revealed a stress fracture in his left knee.

He hopes to be fit for the start of the two-day games later in the season, also out of some upcoming representative games.

In another key match, Laidley's grand final rivals last season posted their first win of the new season.

Centrals made 8/223 off 44.5 overs to successfully chase Diggers Toowooomba's 4/222 off 45 overs.

Matt Guest topscored with 56 not out, well supported by captain Ben O'Connell, who hit 38 off 37 balls.