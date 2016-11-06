Laidley major threat for title

Record-breaking run scorer Mick Sippel goes on the attack during a recent one-day match.

THE Ipswich competition's highest run scorer will look back on his efforts with immense satisfaction when he finally retires.

However, the way Laidley District all-rounder Mick Sippel is going, hanging up the boots won't be an option for a while.

Sippel remained 83 not out after snaring 2/13 in his team's latest cricket victory over Centrals in the Harding Madsen Shield one-day competition.

While happy with his second half century this season, the left-handed run scoring machine was most pleased with Laidley's all-round effort.

"It was our best performance of the year,'' Sippel said after the six-wicket win.

In a rematch between last season's two-day competition grand finalists, Centrals made 9/185 off their 45 overs with middle order batsman Adam O'Sullivan top scoring with a brisk 49 off 49 balls.

On what Sippel rated a good cricket wicket at Bichel Oval, he thought 180 was never going to be enough with Laidley's batting firepower at their home ground.

Centrals responded well having the Blue Dogs 2/7 before Sippel, Jason Cubit (28), Matt Grassick (40) and captain Alex Welsh (21 not out) completed the job.

Earlier, Laidley bowler Liam Dean had an immediate impact, dismissing Centrals opener Wayne Jones and danger man Ben O'Connell before the drinks break to have Centrals under pressure at 3/45.

"It was easily Dean's best performance of the season and will give him much confidence in future matches,'' Sippel said.

Laidley's opening quick Ben Gibson completed the task, finishing with 3/34 after O'Sullivan and Steven Ihle threatened a late recovery.

Although Laidley are unbeaten in the new Ipswich-Toowoomba competition, Sippel said the team hadn't been playing as it would have liked. That was until Saturday's top grade success.

"Everyone chimed in,'' he said. "They (Centrals) bowled pretty well. They didn't give us a lot.''

Sippel praised regular second grader Grassick for his valuable contribution.

"His classy innings gave the Blue Dogs momentum and was unlucky not to go on with a big score,'' Sippel said. "He should be playing first grade really.''

Sippel also acknowledged Centrals' opening quick Rhys O'Sullivan for toiling hard without being rewarded.

"It's actually the best I've seen him bowl. I've been playing against Rhys for a lot of years,'' Sippel said.

Laidley can seal top spot for the semi-finals by beating Toowoomba competition premiers Brothers Diggers in the Garden City on Saturday.

As for his magnificent run scoring achievement, Sippel was relieved to finally pass another club icon Ian Dionysius after coming close late last season.

"It is a privilege. I'm quite proud of it,'' Sippel said, having overtaken the 8361 runs Dionysius scored for East Ipswich, Norths, Warwick Road/Centrals between 1971 and 2006.

"I didn't come back to play in the Ipswich comp that many years ago to try and achieve it. Credit must go to Wayne Jones for putting all the stats together.

"It's phenomenal. I don't think any association can look back on their history like Ipswich cricket can, what Wayne's done.''

Jones has worked tirelessly to compile a feast of competition records.

Heading into Saturday's match, Sippel had scored 8391 runs at an average of 56.70 from 168 matches. His highest score is 261, having first started playing in 2003.

Dionysius averaged 37.16 from 240 games, with a top score of 152 not out.

The third highest run scorer is Malcolm Biggs with 7979 runs (average 48.36) from 137 matches. He played for CYMS and East Ipswich from 1925-49.