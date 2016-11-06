34°
Sport

Laidley major threat for title

David Lems
| 6th Nov 2016 1:38 PM
Record-breaking run scorer Mick Sippel goes on the attack during a recent one-day match.
Record-breaking run scorer Mick Sippel goes on the attack during a recent one-day match. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Ipswich competition's highest run scorer will look back on his efforts with immense satisfaction when he finally retires.

However, the way Laidley District all-rounder Mick Sippel is going, hanging up the boots won't be an option for a while.

Sippel remained 83 not out after snaring 2/13 in his team's latest cricket victory over Centrals in the Harding Madsen Shield one-day competition.

While happy with his second half century this season, the left-handed run scoring machine was most pleased with Laidley's all-round effort.

"It was our best performance of the year,'' Sippel said after the six-wicket win.

In a rematch between last season's two-day competition grand finalists, Centrals made 9/185 off their 45 overs with middle order batsman Adam O'Sullivan top scoring with a brisk 49 off 49 balls.

On what Sippel rated a good cricket wicket at Bichel Oval, he thought 180 was never going to be enough with Laidley's batting firepower at their home ground.

Centrals responded well having the Blue Dogs 2/7 before Sippel, Jason Cubit (28), Matt Grassick (40) and captain Alex Welsh (21 not out) completed the job.

Earlier, Laidley bowler Liam Dean had an immediate impact, dismissing Centrals opener Wayne Jones and danger man Ben O'Connell before the drinks break to have Centrals under pressure at 3/45.

"It was easily Dean's best performance of the season and will give him much confidence in future matches,'' Sippel said.

Laidley's opening quick Ben Gibson completed the task, finishing with 3/34 after O'Sullivan and Steven Ihle threatened a late recovery.

Although Laidley are unbeaten in the new Ipswich-Toowoomba competition, Sippel said the team hadn't been playing as it would have liked. That was until Saturday's top grade success.

"Everyone chimed in,'' he said. "They (Centrals) bowled pretty well. They didn't give us a lot.''

Sippel praised regular second grader Grassick for his valuable contribution.

"His classy innings gave the Blue Dogs momentum and was unlucky not to go on with a big score,'' Sippel said. "He should be playing first grade really.''

Sippel also acknowledged Centrals' opening quick Rhys O'Sullivan for toiling hard without being rewarded.

"It's actually the best I've seen him bowl. I've been playing against Rhys for a lot of years,'' Sippel said.

Laidley can seal top spot for the semi-finals by beating Toowoomba competition premiers Brothers Diggers in the Garden City on Saturday.

As for his magnificent run scoring achievement, Sippel was relieved to finally pass another club icon Ian Dionysius after coming close late last season.

"It is a privilege. I'm quite proud of it,'' Sippel said, having overtaken the 8361 runs Dionysius scored for East Ipswich, Norths, Warwick Road/Centrals between 1971 and 2006.

"I didn't come back to play in the Ipswich comp that many years ago to try and achieve it. Credit must go to Wayne Jones for putting all the stats together.

"It's phenomenal. I don't think any association can look back on their history like Ipswich cricket can, what Wayne's done.''

Jones has worked tirelessly to compile a feast of competition records.

Heading into Saturday's match, Sippel had scored 8391 runs at an average of 56.70 from 168 matches. His highest score is 261, having first started playing in 2003.

Dionysius averaged 37.16 from 240 games, with a top score of 152 not out.

The third highest run scorer is Malcolm Biggs with 7979 runs (average 48.36) from 137 matches. He played for CYMS and East Ipswich from 1925-49.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  centrals cricket harding madsen shield competition ipswich cricket competition ipswich sporting records laidley district cricket mick sippel top cricket run scorers wayne jones

Laidley major threat for title

Laidley major threat for title

THE Ipswich competition's highest run scorer will look back on his efforts with immense satisfaction when he finally retires.

Councillor's journey from postie to pollie

CONGRATULATIONS: Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and LGAQ Acting President Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill present Division 10 councillor David Pahlke with an award to mark his 25 year service as a councillor.

Division 10 leader marks 25 years in local government

LETTER: Even the academics can get it wrong

Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Hairy intersection needs urgent fix

The Cunningham Highway reopens to traffic.

Traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing needed at busy black spot

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

10 Things to do this weekend

Enjoy rare and unusual stamps at the Ipswich Stamp Fair, on tomorrow.

What's on in Ipswich

Five things to do this weekend

RARE STORIES: Alex Andujar and Pamela Humphreys in Songs That Won The War

Plenty to do around Ipswich

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

MICHAEL Buble's sister-in-law has spoken out about his son Noah's recent cancer diagnosis.

Mel Gibson's age difference concerns

34-year age gap could cause a problem, says Gibson

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

ON LOCATION: Photographer Stephen Hayes was employed to the trusted and intimate role of filming Steve Jobs' family.

You'll never guess what treats Jobs gave for Halloween

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September

Richie Ramone rips it up at the Airlie festival

The crowd cheers for an encore at the opening night of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Former Ramone rocks Airlie Beach festival of Music.

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters want her business

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has built a business empire.

SJP has passed her business acumen to her daughters

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Kim Kardashian beefs up security in wake of robbery

Spacious Hi Set

236 Whitehill Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $249,000

This is your chance to break the rental cycle and get yourself into the property market or maybe you can add another great property to your growing property...

Great Family Home on Rare 1/4 Acre Block

1 Moonlight Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This amazing very neat and well-presented home is situated in one of the Ipswich City's most popular suburbs. The area is still growing and is becoming very...

BIG REDUCTION ON THIS WONDERFUL FAMILY HOME!!

13 Earlwood Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $449,000...

For those who appreciate quality, style and location. This “Simonds” built home is just over 3 years old and presents as good as new. The added bonus...

Surplus - Family Owned Company Asset Disposal

448-454 Warwick Road, Yamanto 4305

Commercial - Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed ... Offers To...

- Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed major commercial prescient - Two road frontage, high profile and easily accessed...

&quot;THIS IS SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL IN MINDEN ESTATE!&quot;

9 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 3 2 2 $445,000

If you are looking for something extra special, classy, designed to perfection and set on a very private 4137m2 block with amazing views--- oh my goodness; this is...

SIMPLY IMPRESSIVE - HOME + LOCATION + POOL

12 Macrae Street, Woodend 4305

House 3 1 2 $385,000

This home was built in 1935 and still boasts many gorgeous, original features such as wide polished floorboards, coloured glass, timber fretwork & tongue and...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

28/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $215,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

23/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $190,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

&quot;CALLING ALL RENOVATORS- YOUR TIME AND EFFORTS WILL BE REWARDED&quot;

46 Moores Pocket, Tivoli 4305

House 3 1 1 $210,000

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is in need of a makeover, however, the time and effort you put into renovations will certainly be rewarded when you complete the...

Pisasale insists CBD water feature is full steam ahead

STILL ON: The CBD water feature announced for the Ipswich CBD will proceed. Pictured at its announcement is Discount Drugs Store's Bob Slater, owner of Hello World Suraj Arachchige, Cr Paul Tully, Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

'Funding snub won't stop us' says Mayor

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!