Ladies, guess who's coming to Ipswich?

FOR one night only Brisbane's hottest male strip show is coming to town.

In February the boys from Aussie Thunder will be up on stage at Brothers' Leagues Club and taking off their clothes isn't the only talent that will be on display.

The performers also have singing, acrobatics, exotic dancing, magic arts, martial arts and weaponry displays in their arsenal.

Founder and MC Ronny McKenzie wouldn't give too much away ahead of the two-hour cabaret style show but said each performer has his own character and costume to match.

"It's not a sleazy type of event," Mr McKenzie said.

"The best way to describe it is a bit of fun and fantasy.

"We have ladies of all ages that come along and we always make sure we involve the crowd as much as we can, in a tasteful way of course.

"The guys all have different skills, other than being good looking.

"Girls get bored easily so you have to do more than jump around semi-naked to impress them, although there's plenty of that too."

LADIES ONLY: The guys from Aussie Thunder will perform at Brothers Leagues Club in February.

For 25 years the group behind Aussie Thunder has been entertaining women across Queensland and the world, long before the steamy movie 'Magic Mike' hit the big screen.

The five guys who will be entertaining Ipswich ladies on Friday, February 17 range from 19-years old to a more experienced 35.

"If they've never seen the show before it will be an eye opener," Mr McKenzie said.

"It's not a sit back and quietly watch kind of show, it's about getting involved and having a bit of fun."