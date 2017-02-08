32°
Business

Lack of connection a concern

Ashleigh Howarth
| 8th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
NOT HAPPY: Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick met with Westlake resident Noeneel Sharma, who is not happy that he is having so much trouble getting the NBN connected to his house.
NOT HAPPY: Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick met with Westlake resident Noeneel Sharma, who is not happy that he is having so much trouble getting the NBN connected to his house. Ashleigh Howarth

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR Westlake resident Noeneel Sharma, not having access to fast speed internet on the National Broadband Network (NBN) is having a negative impact on his home and work life.

Mr Sharma currently has two internet connections, ADSL and wi-fi, but both are very slow and makes the simple task of working from home all that harder.

His wi-fi router is so outdated that he must place it in front of a window and face it in the direction of a cell tower so he can get reception.

So when his neighbours in Bonney Place began to have their leads for the NBN installed, Mr Sharma was looking forward to finally having a fast internet connection. But that enthusiasm was short lived.

"The NBN crew were in my street in December running the HFC lead-in cables, but when they got to my house, they told me the conduit was blocked and that they would need to dig a new trench and run a new conduit," Mr Sharma said.

"They said they would come back but then Christmas came so they had time off but they never came back in January.

"They then started working in other areas but never came back to finish the work at my house.

"I have been in contact with the people responsible for the NBN on numerous times but they can't give me a specific time of when they will be coming back.

"It's more of a robotic response and it is becoming very frustrating. It could be three months, six months or even 12 months to have the NBN fully installed.

"I just want to know when they will run my lead-in so I am not the only house in the street still not able to sign up for the service."

When Mr Sharma typed in his address under the check your address tab on the NBN website, it says "the NBN network is available in your area" in big text, but underneath in a smaller font it says "additional work is still required in order to make your address ready to connect to the network".

Mr Sharma wrote to Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick to express his anger at the current status of the roll-out.

Mr Dick said comments like Mr Sharma's were quite common across the electorate.

"Every day my office receives multiple phone calls and emails like this from residents who are fed up with this second rate service. I'm hearing complaints about drop outs, service interruptions and slow connections," he said.

"This faulty service is having a big impact on young families and small businesses who rely on social media to get their business name out there.

"Residents from suburbs like Westlake, Forest Lake, Camira and Springfield are fed up to the back teeth about all the problems associated with the NBN.

"When parliament resumes I will be bringing this issue up and standing up for members of the Oxley electorate."

A spokesperson from the NBN said work is expected to be completed at his property in mid-late April.

"For the benefit of the majority of residents and businesses within an NBN network region, we switch on the network once we reach a minimum threshold of 80 per cent of premises that have the infrastructure in place to order a service," they said.

The Satellite

Topics:  nbn westlake

'Surprise' visit as three politicians head to Ipswich

'Surprise' visit as three politicians head to Ipswich

THREE powerful politicians will be in Ipswich today amid speculation the State Government will be offering up some cash for the Willowbank Motorsport Precinct.

Driver and passenger hurt in power pole crash

Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury

The single vehicle collision occurred just before 9.30pm

No mercy for Ipswich child porn supplier

Ipswich man shared images of up to 5,000 abused children and infants

How buying a doll can help save a life

ALL SMILES: Nick Lynch from CATS checks out the dolls made by Vanessa Bissett from Shesha and Grace.

VIDEO: Business creates new toys to support four vital charities

Local Partners

$40 million transformation of Ipswich Showgrounds unveiled

Show Society plans to build exhibition and flood evacuation centre

New flood evacuation centre needed and worthwhile

Churchill resident Jennifer Glossop with her daughter Kate at the Ipswich Showgrounds flood evacuation centre during the 2011 floods.

Ipswich Showgrounds will cater for over 4000 with new project

Get an inside look at the world of scouts

JOIN IN: Scouts Minnie Thomas, Zack Hannah, Michael Tate, Cathy Tolliday, Michael Robinson.

Silkstone group invite locals in to see what scouting is about

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

LIVE SHOW: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel on Saturday.

CATCH a movie in the park or head to the art gallery in Ipswich

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Pop punk heaven for All Time Low fans as tour and support announced.

'I’m not full of s**t’: Highest MKR score ever

My Kitchen Rules contestants Amy and Tyson host their instant restaurant at Kangaroo Point, Queensland.

OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson show they can cook.

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

Lauren asks Andrew to give their marriage a second chance.

MAN was dumped without warning on the show Married At First Sight.

Olympic gold medallist returns home to Mackay

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, featuring Mackay-born Cathy Freeman, airs on Wednesday, February 8.

Sportswoman shows off Mackay in TV episode

Buderim parents reject invitation to gay son's wedding

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's finance.

'My story is not unique by any means.'

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

Netflix's new feature could cause it serious legal trouble

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

Country Living &amp; What a Spot to Be In

8 Hughes Court, Aratula 4309

Rural 4 2 6 $420,000

This beautiful and scenic property is located in the small village of Aratula, at the foot of Cunningham's Gap in South East Queensland. With its oversized block...

STYLISH &amp; ELEVATED WITH VIEWS

10 Cottonwood Crescent, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $399,000...

Designed to maximize mountain views & afternoon breezes, this stunning property is proudly positioned on an elevated, landscaped 654m2 block in the much desired...

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 $359,000

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

STYLISH FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 939SQM BLOCK + SHED

59 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 4 $429,000

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE FABULOUS UNDER ROOF ALFRESCO AREA WITH PRIVATE PICTURESQUE REAR YARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING & IDEAL...

PREMIER SIZED BLOCK &amp; HOME PLUS $20,000 FOHG!!!!

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $352,000

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

MAGNIFICENT POSITION IN JACANA ESTATE

7 Oriole Close, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $449,000...

Beautifully presented upon an elevated 869m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View, you will love all that this home has to offer. - A very...

OWNER IS RELOCATING PRICED TO SELL

16 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 6 2 2 $440,000

Come home to this beautifully presented property positioned on 750m2, ideally suited for large families with ample space for a pool, swings and much more. Ideally...

WALK TO RAIL &amp; BUS

19 River Road, Dinmore 4303

House 3 1 1 $212,000

This early 1900's workers cottage with traditional bull nose front verandah, tongue and groove walls is so very close to public transport with only a 300mt walk to...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!