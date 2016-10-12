VIDEO: Koala story one that fits Ipswich

MY brother rang me yesterday from Sydney, he was as usual stuck in traffic on one of the motorways.

He asked me what I was up to as usual and also what I had for the front page tomorrow.

He thought I was pulling his leg when I told him that I was putting a koala on the front who kept on breaking into businesses in the CBD.

He said it could never happen in Sydney unless someone kidnapped a koala from a wildlife sanctuary and then placed them inside the shop.

The conversation was a reminder to me of what Ipswich is. We are a developing city, but we still have strong links to the country.

It was great to see that a koala could find its way to the CBD and then let itself in, to not just one shop, but four.

Ipswich Koala Protection Society knew all about Cashew when they went to collect her yesterday.

They first microchipped her in 2010 when she was found loitering outside a home at Eastern Heights.

No doubt she was just casing the joint for a future visit.