Knowledge where it counts for top business performer

BRAD Bulow is a charismatic man who brings his own stamp to the world of accountancy.

One half of Sammut Bulow, Brad is the current Business Person of the Year as awarded by the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce.

"I loved accountancy and maths at school; I enjoy the concept of accountancy so I undertook a Bachelor of Commerce and when I completed that I joined Harding Martin,” he said.

Mr Bulow was with Harding Martin for 3 to 4 years and said he gained great experience and mentorship.

From his home town of Ipswich, Bulow worked in Brisbane for a few years, joining Martin Sammut in November 2005.

"I became a partner of Sammut Bulow on July 1, 2007, and at that time we had five staff. Today we have 24 staff in our accountancy practice,” he said.

Sammut Bulow also operates SB Life, SB Wealth, SB Bookkeeping and SB Lending, where a further eight staff are employed.

The firm is well known for its investment in the city under the leadership of Martin Sammut.

"I went to St Edmunds, represented Ipswich in cricket and rugby league, I am a Leichardt boy and Ipswich is home,” Mr Bulow said.

"In the early years I did the treasurer's role in some of the clubs and it's great experience.”

Mr Bulow is energetic and passionate about his work and all that he is involved with.

This is not a man who cautiously and nervously sits behind his calculator.

"We seek to understand our clients, hear what they want and we have a range of other specialists that we can hook them up with to get the best advice. I see us as financial GPs, and where needed, we can refer clients to specialists. Ideas are only as good as the execution of them,” Mr Bulow said.

Mr Bulow said he was honoured to win the Business Person of the Year award, saying it was testament to the reputation he had worked to build and the sacrifices he'd made along the way.

Also active in the community outside work, Mr Bulow is the founding president of Swich On, a men's mutual support network.

"I founded it as a social engagement and commercial enterprise, very community focused. It was established to provide an informal environment for the young men of Ipswich to support each other as well as charities that deal with men's health issues. It has grown since then,” he said.