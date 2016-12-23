30°
Knowing our place in world

Helen Spelitis
| 23rd Dec 2016 4:00 AM
Blair Federal MP Shayne Neumann.
Blair Federal MP Shayne Neumann. David Nielsen

IPSWICH residents are being called on to have their say on Australia's foreign policy as part of a national appeal for submissions.

Being home to the Amberley RAAF base means many Ipswich residents are directly involved in projects and missions shaped by foreign policy.

Now is the time for members of the public to let the Federal Government know what they consider to be Australia's place in the world.

It's the first time a Foreign Policy White Paper has been released in 13 years.

The White Paper will form a philosophical framework to guide Australia's engagement on the world stage in relation to a range of issues such as foreign aid, disaster assistance and political alliances.

Blair Federal MP Shayne Neumann said interested Ipswich residents should take the time to submit their views known.

"The military people in our region have played an important role in places like Timor and in the South Pacific, not just in peace keeping but in relief and disaster work, and border protection," Mr Neumann said.

"Given our locals are involved in those types of day-to-day operational matters it's even more important to make submissions," he said.

He said 20% of Australia's growth in Gross Domestic Product over the past decade had been generated in south-east Queensland, making it even more important the region has a fair say in policy.

"We're an important part of the national economy and while it's important citizens have a say in all matters, this one does have a direct impact for Ipswich locals working in the military," he said.

Submissions must be lodged before February 28. See dfat.gov.au/whitepaper for more information.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  foreign policy ipswich shayne neumann

