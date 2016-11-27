Kitching has reached the top, who's next from Ipswich?

HAPPY TO BE HOME: Former Australian goalkeeper Belinda Kitching is delighted to be coaching Western Pride's NPL women's team in 2017.

AS a former international goalkeeper Belinda Kitching is proof Ipswich-bred footballers can reach the highest level.

She played 34 matches for the Australian Matildas and represented her country proudly at the 1999 World Cup.

Nearly 18 years later, Kitching is back in familiar Ipswich territory encouraging the next generation of female footballers to chase their dreams.

As recently appointed head coach of the Western Pride senior women's team, Kitching is on a mission to work closely with the club's under 17 and under-15 girls teams to give the players every chance of improving and progressing.

Her Ipswich pride shines through as she talks about the potential of players lining up for Pride teams in the National Premier Leagues state competition.

"We've got an opportunity just to make sure we look at the area that we've got and then build from there as well,'' Kitching, 39, said.

"I want to just make sure you reinterate through your players, saying 'it doesn't matter where you are from, there's always opportunities'. It's just about how you can develop them and push yourself at those opportunities.

"And that's part of my role too. I want to help with that.''

She supports the NPL state league concept of developing players for higher level football.

"I think it's a wonderful idea,'' she said. "And once everyone can grasp the benefits of it, you'll start seeing the league really develop throughout the whole state.''

She said although a lot of work still had to be done, the signs were positive.

Since retiring as a player, the Ipswich product increased her coaching credentials by obtaining her C Licence four years ago and completing her B Licence requirements last year. She also did some representative coaching on the Fraser Coast.

She welcomed the next coaching challenge in the NPL, working with the region where her career flourished.

"I've got a lot of experience from the great coaching mentors that I've had in my playing career,'' she said.

"So all I want to do is give that back into the group in a way that these girls can become better footballers.''

Kitching has spent the past four weekends overseeing Pride trials at venues around the city.

As she watched the latest group of up and coming female footballers go through their paces at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex, she was happy with the progress.

"The club was really wonderful with my work commitments,'' the teacher aid said, planning to move from her current Hervey Bay base back to Ipswich next month.

"They readjusted all the training sessions and the girls have had an open mind to it.

"In term four of this year, we've just spent four weekends just getting to know each other basically. All three teams - 15s, under 17s and open ladies.''

With all her international football experience, she's keen to use that coaching at Western Pride.

She's already been working with the Ipswich Knights and other clubs in the region, keen to attract the best talent to the NPL club.

"Hopefully we can get really good numbers,'' she said. "And it's about retaining the local talent too.''

Kitching is planning high intensity pre-season training sessions after Christmas following the trials that are finalising squads.

Key role: Belinda Kitching

Born: Ipswich, July 15, 1977. Grew up in Bundamba.

Clubs: Coalstars (from age six), Queensland Academy of Sport (1993-99), national league for Qld Sting and Canberra Eclipse, recent seasons playing and coaching in the Tweed and Fraser Coast regions.

Australian caps as a player: 34.

Playing highlights: Number one goal- keeper for Australian Matildas from 1997 to 2000 after making her international debut against Japan in 1996. Played at 1999 World Cup in the United States.

Latest position: Head coach of Western Pride senior team overseeing the club's girls under-17 and under-15 sides in next year's NPL state competition.

Why she jumped at the opportunity offered by Pride general manager Pat Boyle: "Knowing this is my home town as well, I felt like I could be a part of that and help the club deliver in their goals they are trying to produce. And that's the best thing about Ipswich too. Every club has got a history about a certain level of women or men's player, no matter what code it is. It makes you want to get involved and be a part of it.''