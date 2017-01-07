Kingaroy saving Ipswich hotels' bacon

IPSWICH'S hotel business is booming with two of the biggest hotels almost completely booked out, but it's not tourists filling the rooms.

The crew from Kingaroy's Swickers Bacon Factory have saved the city's hoteliers from what would have otherwise been a quiet few months and it's been busier than first anticipated.

Each weekday both the 97-room Metro Hotel International and 73-room Oaks Aspire have been near 100% full.

At the Metro Hotel casual staff that would have otherwise had their shifts cut back have been working hard to feed the 200 workers morning, noon and night.

The Metro's front office manager Annaliese Jorgensen said it has been a logistical nightmare but a welcome one.

"It's been really good. December and January would have been a write-off for us, but instead we've been incredibly busy," Ms Jorgensen said.

"We've all worked really hard to help these guys out and it's been a pleasure. The guys from Kingaroy are just such wonderful people."

Oaks manager Matthew Driessen said the arrangement which has seen operations moved to Wulkuraka, worked out after a fire gutted the Kingaroy plant in November, has been a blessing.

The scene of a major fire at Swickers Bacon Factory on Sunday, November 6. Heath Pukallus

"We're quiet on the weekends but during the week we've been up to almost 100% capacity," he said.

The boom won't last forever, Swickers is in the process of building a temporary camp for its workers, however, Swickers General Manager Linchon Hawks says there will be ongoing opportunities for Ipswich businesses.

The company has estimated it will take about 12 months to rebuild and once the workers settle into the camp, the demand on services will change.

"We're finalising the camp now, but it should open within the next couple of months," Mr Hawks said.

"Even when it does open there will still be opportunities; the camp will need services like cleaning, laundry and food delivery so that boost we've given the Ipswich community won't disappear all of a sudden."