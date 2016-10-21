28°
Kindy celebrates golden years

Gary Worrall
| 21st Oct 2016 11:00 AM
Maisie, Isaac and Abigail from the C&K - Silkstone Baptist Community Kindergarten.
Maisie, Isaac and Abigail from the C&K - Silkstone Baptist Community Kindergarten. Rob Williams

WHILE Australia marks 50 years of decimal currency, Silkstone Baptist Commuinty Kindergarten is marking its own special anniversary.

Alison Murray, president of the volunteer committee, said the kindergarten has always enjoyed a strong connection with the community.

"We are having our 50th anniversary celebrations, and we are keen to see everyone who was ever connected to the kindy come back on the day,” said Mrs Murray.

"The kindy has developed into something of an institution, and we are celebrating this milestone with the community.”

Although now part of the C & K Association, Mrs Murray said the kindy is still run by families, with many parents ivolved over the years.

To mark the day, there will be the planting of a memory box and a tree at 11am, as well as a cake cutting ceremony with Mayor Paul Pisasale.

"We will have an open morning for people to visit, and party games.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  50th anniversary kindergartens silkstone whatson

