Kindy celebrates golden years

WHILE Australia marks 50 years of decimal currency, Silkstone Baptist Commuinty Kindergarten is marking its own special anniversary.

Alison Murray, president of the volunteer committee, said the kindergarten has always enjoyed a strong connection with the community.

"We are having our 50th anniversary celebrations, and we are keen to see everyone who was ever connected to the kindy come back on the day,” said Mrs Murray.

"The kindy has developed into something of an institution, and we are celebrating this milestone with the community.”

Although now part of the C & K Association, Mrs Murray said the kindy is still run by families, with many parents ivolved over the years.

To mark the day, there will be the planting of a memory box and a tree at 11am, as well as a cake cutting ceremony with Mayor Paul Pisasale.

"We will have an open morning for people to visit, and party games.”