REVEALED: Major childcare centre to double in size

BRIGHT FUTURE: Stella Johnson, Lucian Bekue, 3 and Tegan Vandenberg at Kambu 'Amaroo' Kindergarten.

AN IPSWICH childcare centre will double in size after being taken over by the region's biggest Indigenous health service.

Amaroo Community Kindergarten and Pre-School was taken over by Kambu Health last month and is now preparing to expand.

The centre cares for 45 children with this number set to double in 2017 if a development application sitting before council is approved.

Kambu CEO Stella Johnson said it looked likely that the proposed development extension of childcare centre would go ahead.

"Health and education are a nice fit and we have to make sure we offer our children, their parents and grandparents support," she said.

"Kambu has been quite progressive. Health is our core business but we take a holistic approach.

"The main thing is providing every opportunity possible (for the families at Kambu) to get children into early education. We see people from all different communities across Ipswich."

Amaroo director Tegan Vandenberg said the expansion of the centre at 4 Madden St, Silkstone, was a win for parents.

"We've had quite a lot of interest in the expansion so it's very exciting," she said.

"We care for children the year before they start school and the new centre will cater to younger children."

Ms Vandenberg has been in early education for nine years and said anything which encouraged parents from Ipswich's diverse communities was a positive step.

"For a lot of parents childcare is really expensive and we offer a cheaper alternative," she said.

"A lot of families are referred to us from Kambu and there is a need to the community to have a hub where they feel comfortable and involved.

"Early childhood education is vital for development. We teach the kids to want to learn and to ask questions of the world around them."

Works are expected to commence before Monday, February 13.