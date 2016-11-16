Killer's parole hearing fast-tracked

A MAN jailed over a 1994 prison killing has convinced a judge to fast-track his parole application.

Convicted escaper and former Ipswich man Allan David McQueen appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday in preparation for a parole hearing.

McQueen was involved in a 1992 escape from Brisbane's Boggo Road Jail. In 1994 he was sentenced to life in jail after bashing a fellow prisoner to death.

He is in Woodford prison.

The heavily tattooed McQueen wearing a black polo and jeans, told Justice Peter Flanagan on Tuesday he believed the suggested timeframe for legal submissions before his hearing was too long.

"I think we need less time, your honour," he said.

"It's a really simple case."

Justice Flanagan said it was "refreshing" for someone before a court to want less time instead of more.

McQueen told the court he was having "extreme trouble" getting previous parole case notes and had lodged a right to information request to get them.

Justice Flanagan ordered McQueen and the parole board have all their submissions completed by December 14.

The parole hearing will take place at a future date.

