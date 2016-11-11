Killer fire ants on the march in Ipswich

INFESTED: Ipswich has been invaded by fire ants with just the suburbs of Ironbark and Pine Mountain free of the dastardly critters.

EXTERMINATE. Exterminate.

Forget the Dalek invasion of earth.

It is the fire ant invasion of Ipswich that has over run all but two suburbs in the city and has civic leaders calling for an increase in eradication and education programs, and an upping of the ante in government funding to do so.

Fire ants were first discovered in Queensland in February, 2001 simultaneously at the Port of Brisbane and Wacol and have since spread throughout Ipswich and other parts of south-east Queensland.

Both the state and federal government moved quickly in 2001 to set up an eradication program which they jointly-funded because of the real danger that fire ants could destroy farming land throughout Australia if they spread.

They have spread throughout south-east Queensland and now there are fears NSW could be next on their hit list, as revealed in a story on ABC Radio's PM program this week.

On the program, which Mayor Paul Pisasale was also on discussing Ipswich's infestation, Invasive Species Council CEO Andrew Cox said the fire ant problem was a "serious national issue".

The ants, which originated in South America, damage crops, irrigation channels and farm machinery and US Department of Agriculture fire ant expert David Oi said on PM that the insects had also killed up to 80 people in the United States.

While potentially deadly, they do not kill everyone they bite by any means but can also make humans extremely ill.

Ipswich City Council has an approved risk management plan in place with Biosecurity Queensland and all of its field officers are trained in how to identify and deal with fire ants.

The council also works closely with Biosecurity Queensland and abides by all state requirements when moving soil and as part of the risk management plan.

The council's field officers ensure council worksites are inspected and monitored for fire ants

This includes monitoring equipment, local nurseries and other sites where council work is taking place.

Cr Pisasale said "a whole of community approach" was the key to fighting back against fire ants and called on residents to regularly check their own properties for fire ants and alert authorities if they suspect they have found the little blighters.

Cr Pisasale added the spread of fire ants in Ipswich was concerning.

"I had a city that had two suburbs (Goodna and Gailes) affected and now every suburb is affected bar two - Ironbark and Pine Mountain," Cr Pisasale said.

"The fire ants impact everything.

"The State Government can't control them. They have to up the ante and go to eradication.

"These things have been spreading everywhere since 2001 and now south-east Queensland is really copping it.

"There needs to be more community strategies so people take this seriously."

Cr Paul Tully with his fire ant display at his Goodna office. Contributed

Cr Paul Tully, a beekeeper and long-time advocate of the need to get on top of the fire ant problem, outlined the 15-year history of fire ants in Ipswich and the need to take the issue seriously.

"They always spoke about eradicating them back in 2001 and I always believed they were like the cane toad, rabbit or fox...that it is probably impossible to eradicate them but we need to control them," he said.

"They have spread throughout Ipswich and gone into many suburbs of Brisbane and south-east Queensland.

"When fire ants first hit Ipswich in 2001 there were parks in Goodna and Gailes that were closed for months at a time and thousands of fire ant nests discovered. One of those was Leslie Park at Goodna.

"There was a council worker who worked for Ipswich Water who was believed to be the first person hospitalised in Australia by fire ants when he was bitten at the Carole Park waste water plant.

"It turned out there was a major infestation that forced the closure of the Laguna Nursery at Progress Rd, Wacol.

"There was one couple with a number of children at Goodna who were trapped in their house and couldn't get from their front door to the car without the kids being bitten by fire ants.

"There needs to be an increase in the eradication and educational program.

"A lot of people wouldn't know what a fire ant looked like but I keep a small display at my office which shows different sized fire ants."

Cr Tully said most people think that fire ants are big like bull ants or green ants but are in fact very small, brown or honey coloured and look like a household ant.

He warned that a formerly major education program had been scaled back by authorities and needed to be ramped up.

"There needs to be more federal funding and an increase in the educational programs," he said.

Cr Tully bought some pot plants at the Laguna Nursery in 1998, brought them home and ferocious ants came from everywhere and stung him on the hands and wrists.

He had a reaction to them, and then realised three years later when the Laguna Nursery was closed what they were - fire ants.

"I was bitten 50 or 60 times by them," he said.

"They don't kill everyone they sting. It is like bees, most people don't get killed when they are stung. But children can be seriously affected."

The ants have even got inside traffic control boxes at traffic lights in the US.

Cr David Pahlke, who represents the western rural areas of Ipswich, said the ants were marching west.

"I am seeing signs everywhere and there have been helicopter patrols," he said.

"The previous Newman government slashed the funding for controlling them but we need dollars if they are serious about managing it.

"Fire ants are in Marburg, Walloon and everywhere. We have signs up.

"But if we are going to get on top of this they have to provide ongoing resourcing. I'd like to see the State Government show me they are serious about this."

Cr Pisasale said the council would continue to work with the state government to assist where it can with fighting back against the spread of fire ants.

"But there is the potential if we don't get on top of this problem that residents' way of life and the environment will be further impacted and that is the last thing we want," he said.

Cr Pisasale said it was vital to ensure local families could continue to enjoy the outdoors and not be impacted by fire ants.