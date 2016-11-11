33°
News

Killer fire ants on the march in Ipswich

Joel Gould
| 11th Nov 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 3:37 PM
INFESTED: Ipswich has been invaded by fire ants with just the suburbs of Ironbark and Pine Mountain free of the dastardly critters.
INFESTED: Ipswich has been invaded by fire ants with just the suburbs of Ironbark and Pine Mountain free of the dastardly critters. File

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EXTERMINATE. Exterminate.

Forget the Dalek invasion of earth.

It is the fire ant invasion of Ipswich that has over run all but two suburbs in the city and has civic leaders calling for an increase in eradication and education programs, and an upping of the ante in government funding to do so.

Fire ants were first discovered in Queensland in February, 2001 simultaneously at the Port of Brisbane and Wacol and have since spread throughout Ipswich and other parts of south-east Queensland.

Both the state and federal government moved quickly in 2001 to set up an eradication program which they jointly-funded because of the real danger that fire ants could destroy farming land throughout Australia if they spread.

They have spread throughout south-east Queensland and now there are fears NSW could be next on their hit list, as revealed in a story on ABC Radio's PM program this week.

On the program, which Mayor Paul Pisasale was also on discussing Ipswich's infestation, Invasive Species Council CEO Andrew Cox said the fire ant problem was a "serious national issue".

The ants, which originated in South America, damage crops, irrigation channels and farm machinery and US Department of Agriculture fire ant expert David Oi said on PM that the insects had also killed up to 80 people in the United States.

While potentially deadly, they do not kill everyone they bite by any means but can also make humans extremely ill.

Ipswich City Council has an approved risk management plan in place with Biosecurity Queensland and all of its field officers are trained in how to identify and deal with fire ants.

The council also works closely with Biosecurity Queensland and abides by all state requirements when moving soil and as part of the risk management plan.

The council's field officers ensure council worksites are inspected and monitored for fire ants

This includes monitoring equipment, local nurseries and other sites where council work is taking place.

Cr Pisasale said "a whole of community approach" was the key to fighting back against fire ants and called on residents to regularly check their own properties for fire ants and alert authorities if they suspect they have found the little blighters.

Cr Pisasale added the spread of fire ants in Ipswich was concerning.

"I had a city that had two suburbs (Goodna and Gailes) affected and now every suburb is affected bar two - Ironbark and Pine Mountain," Cr Pisasale said.

"The fire ants impact everything.

"The State Government can't control them. They have to up the ante and go to eradication.

"These things have been spreading everywhere since 2001 and now south-east Queensland is really copping it.

"There needs to be more community strategies so people take this seriously."

Cr Paul Tully with his fire ant display at his Goodna office.
Cr Paul Tully with his fire ant display at his Goodna office. Contributed

Cr Paul Tully, a beekeeper and long-time advocate of the need to get on top of the fire ant problem, outlined the 15-year history of fire ants in Ipswich and the need to take the issue seriously.

"They always spoke about eradicating them back in 2001 and I always believed they were like the cane toad, rabbit or fox...that it is probably impossible to eradicate them but we need to control them," he said.

"They have spread throughout Ipswich and gone into many suburbs of Brisbane and south-east Queensland.

"When fire ants first hit Ipswich in 2001 there were parks in Goodna and Gailes that were closed for months at a time and thousands of fire ant nests discovered. One of those was Leslie Park at Goodna.

"There was a council worker who worked for Ipswich Water who was believed to be the first person hospitalised in Australia by fire ants when he was bitten at the Carole Park waste water plant.

"It turned out there was a major infestation that forced the closure of the Laguna Nursery at Progress Rd, Wacol.

"There was one couple with a number of children at Goodna who were trapped in their house and couldn't get from their front door to the car without the kids being bitten by fire ants.

"There needs to be an increase in the eradication and educational program.

"A lot of people wouldn't know what a fire ant looked like but I keep a small display at my office which shows different sized fire ants."

Cr Tully said most people think that fire ants are big like bull ants or green ants but are in fact very small, brown or honey coloured and look like a household ant.

He warned that a formerly major education program had been scaled back by authorities and needed to be ramped up.

"There needs to be more federal funding and an increase in the educational programs," he said.

Cr Tully bought some pot plants at the Laguna Nursery in 1998, brought them home and ferocious ants came from everywhere and stung him on the hands and wrists.

He had a reaction to them, and then realised three years later when the Laguna Nursery was closed what they were - fire ants.

"I was bitten 50 or 60 times by them," he said.

"They don't kill everyone they sting. It is like bees, most people don't get killed when they are stung. But children can be seriously affected."

The ants have even got inside traffic control boxes at traffic lights in the US.

Cr David Pahlke, who represents the western rural areas of Ipswich, said the ants were marching west.

"I am seeing signs everywhere and there have been helicopter patrols," he said.

"The previous Newman government slashed the funding for controlling them but we need dollars if they are serious about managing it.

"Fire ants are in Marburg, Walloon and everywhere. We have signs up.

"But if we are going to get on top of this they have to provide ongoing resourcing. I'd like to see the State Government show me they are serious about this."

Cr Pisasale said the council would continue to work with the state government to assist where it can with fighting back against the spread of fire ants.

"But there is the potential if we don't get on top of this problem that residents' way of life and the environment will be further impacted and that is the last thing we want," he said.

Cr Pisasale said it was vital to ensure local families could continue to enjoy the outdoors and not be impacted by fire ants.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  biosecurity queensland fire ants ipswich

Rail fail continues with Ipswich services cancelled again

Rail fail continues with Ipswich services cancelled again

"This ongoing failure circus is a joke"

Major graffiti attack in Goodna

VANDALISM: A major graffiti attack in four Goodna streets has targeted private property and footpaths.

$4000 reward for information leading to convictions

DOUBLE HAIL SALE: Second yard tallying up storm damage

Discounted hail damaged Jeep Grand Cherokee

Thousands wiped off hundreds more cars

Killer fire ants on the march in Ipswich

INFESTED: Ipswich has been invaded by fire ants with just the suburbs of Ironbark and Pine Mountain free of the dastardly critters.

All but two suburbs infested as civic leaders call for action

Local Partners

Ipswich has future Craig Lowndes in its midst

14-year-old Ipswich racing driver makes history after street naming

Coalminers vision takes another step

HISTORY MADE: Mayor Paul Pisasale, O'Connell Agencies' Kaitlyn Moore and Beres Evans chairman of the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Trust were onsite as concrete was poured for the columns at the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial.

Historic pour of Ipswich and Rosewood columns

Things to do around Ipswich

Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day

What's on this weekend

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Check out some live entertainment this weekend

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Ed Sheeran pays a visit to sick fan in hospital

Ed Sheeran pays a visit to sick fan in hospital

Ed Sheeran took some time off from his hiatus to visit a nine-year-old fan and her family at the children's ward of Epsom Hospital in Surrey.

Amy Adams' hair colour changed her career

Actor Amy Adams.

Changing her blonde locks changed her career

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Poignant episodes are more like a mini series or movie

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry

"I am very sorry to disappoint my fans"

Marilyn Monroe's estate sues lingerie company

Marilyn Monroe

For misusing the starlet's face

Leonard Cohen dead: The loss of a "visionary"

The author and singer of the legendary track "Hallelujah" has died

Billy Bob Thornton didn't feel good enough for Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton "never felt good enough" for Angelina Jolie

Large Block Classy House

91 Steelwood Street, Heathwood 4110

House 4 2 2 $479, 000...

Hot Spot!! Locations just like this area of Heathwood are staring to become harder to get a foot in the door. Whether you're an investor or a vendor wanting to...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

35 Balmoral Grove, Karalee 4306

House 4 2 6 Offers From...

GENTLY SLOPING 4982SQM WITH PICTURESQUE TRANQUIL ASPECT FOUR SEPARATE AND SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS MASSIVE 12 X 8M SHED + 6 X 8M AWNING WITH AUTOMATIC 4M HIGH...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

68 Office Lane, Glamorgan Vale 4306

House 7 3 5 Offers from...

DIVINE & TRANQUIL SETTING WITH GENTLY SLOPING PASTURE BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOM HOMESTEAD PLUS SECOND TWO BEDROOM COTTAGE PERFECT TREE CHANGE JUST 20 MINUTES TO...

2,074 m² in Brassall and the List Goes On

6 Holt Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 1 4 Offers Over...

There is more to this great property than meets the eye. Where else in Brassall can you buy a 5 bedroom home on over half an acre? That's right, just over half...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Gorgeous on Glebe

75 Glebe Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 1 $387,000...

This centrally located gem will wow you with it's modern renovation, which pays homage to the original 1920's character of the home. Upon entrance from the front...

OVERSIZED FOUR BEDDER PLUS STUDY ON ELEVATED 803M2 BLOCK!

15 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

If you are tired at looking at small homes on even smaller blocks then do not despair. This 8 year old family home is a genuine four large built-in bedroom plus...

THE GREAT ENTERTAINER OR FAMILY RETREAT!

5 Takara Court, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

MODERN COLONIAL MASTERPIECE ON MANICURED ONE ACRE BLOCK!

10 Gabbinbar Court, Pine Mountain 4306

House 4 2 6 Offers over...

This stunning family home in the prestigious Silkwood Estate is so beautiful and so different to anything else you have seen. This may just be the dream family...

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place and the tenants would love to stay on. The unit...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!