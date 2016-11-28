Kids hit the street to tackle homelessness

CHRISTMAS TREAT: Bremer students Kiara Voigt, Krystal Morgenstern and Sara Warburton have been making cakes for Rosies outreach van.

KNOWING Christmas can be tough for homeless people, a group of Bremer High School students are taking their food sustainability studies to the streets.

While the idea to support Rosie's Street Van in Ipswich originally came from the teachers, home economics teacher Debbie Campbell said the students were quick to embrace it.

"They wanted to give back to those who are less fortunate than they are,” Ms Campbell said.

The students made more than 200 miniature Christmas cakes, shortbread and gingerbread treats, choosing them for their long shelf life.

Mrs Campbell said the students also gift wrapped each cake, and added a short note wishing the recipient a merry Christmas.

Students Kiara, Krystal and Sarah said the project was fun, as well as good to be involved in.

"It was good to help people who need food at Christmas,” Krystal said.

Bremer students also support City Hope Church with its Christmas activities.