27°
Lifestyle

Kick the Kilos kicks off

17th Sep 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AND we're off!

Today we start the Queensland Times Kick the Kilos walking competition, and we need you.

We are going up against 14 other regions in Queensland and northern New South Wales to take out the title of Fittest Town.

The aim is to run or walk as many kilometres as you can over the next 12 weeks, log your scores in our Strava group, and it will pool together with everyone else's scores in that group. The town that racks up the biggest distance overall and per capita wins.

You don't need to be a track star, you just need to get walking or running and be part of Warwick's quest for a healthier town (and the glory, of course).

No Caption
No Caption

To get involved, download the Strava app from the App Store or Google play on your smartphone. Set up an account with your email address and a password. Now you're connected, here are three simple steps to join our Kick the Kilos group:

1. Click the three dots in the bottom right corner 'more', select 'clubs' and then search Kick the Kilos. Find the Queensland Times group and join.

2. When you're ready to log a workout, select the 'record' button in the bottom centre of the toolbar. It will locate you on the GPS. Press it again when you start walking and again when you have finished.

Tap the finish flag once you're done to save the workout.

3. Name your workout and hit save. This will ensure it shares to the Kick the Kilos group.

In the Strava app, you can track your own workouts and progress, plus the activities of your group. You can also see which individuals are leading in live time under the tab 'view leaderboard'.

If you have a Fitbit with GPS capabilities or another fitness tracker head to strava.com and sync your accounts.

Every step counts.

The walking competition goes for 12 weeks, from today until Saturday, December 10.

We've even pulled champion surfer Sally Fitgibbons on board to share her workout tips and tricks in our Weekend magazine for the duration.

So c'mon Ipswich. We need to show up these other regions and prove we're a community that is a force to be reckoned with.

Tell your friends, neighbours and the milkman - we need all the members we can get.

The more we have, the more chance we have at winning the challenge, and the healthier we'll be as a region.

Lace up, folks.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich, kick the kilos, strava app

Ray White's awards success a product of strong support

Ray White's awards success a product of strong support

Local team cleans up at annual real estate awards

Sisters do 'the walk' for charity

THE LONG TREK: The sisters on the final day, preparing to walk into Castletowne

Revisits ancestor's escape

Things to do around the region this weekend

PEANUTS: The Cambrian Youth Choir will stage 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' at the Cambrian Hall tonight.

Musical theatre, plane pulling, family fun day and so much more

Goodna students embrace culture

Goodna State School Pacifica Day Assembly. Goodna State School year 5 and 6 boys perform the Haka.

A day of poi making and haka workshops

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Things to do around the region this weekend

PEANUTS: The Cambrian Youth Choir will stage 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' at the Cambrian Hall tonight.

Musical theatre, plane pulling, family fun day and so much more

Latest deals and offers

Things to do around the region this weekend

Things to do around the region this weekend

Need something to do? There is musical theatre, plane pulling, family fun day and so much more

Adam Hills and the Paralympic conversion

Adam Hills

The Aussie comedian tells of his love affair with the Games

Get on board with The Beatles: A doco for Fab Four fans

The Beatles pictured in Washington DC in a scene from The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years.

See inside the lives of the biggest rock stars of all time

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

Mark Wahlberg dropped his bid to be pardoned for assault conviction

Are Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez dating?

Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly dating

Things to do around the region

Ipswich x 5 continues at the Ipswich art Gallery

What's on this weekend

Birthday tribute to Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse's life was celebrated with fans on her 33rd birthday

“WHAT A FIND&quot; – ONLY $373,000

40 Elizabeth Crescent, Goodna 4300

House 5 2 1 $373,000

If you have a large family and want to live only walking distance to primary and high schools, shops, bus and train, then have a look at this split level home in...

2,074 m² in Brassall and the List Goes On

6 Holt Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 1 4 Offers Over...

There is more to this great property than meets the eye. Where else in Brassall can you buy a 5 bedroom home on over half an acre? That's right, just over half...

CBD location With Excellent Return!

11 Ellenborough Street, Woodend 4305

Commercial Where do you get a 9.2% gross return on your investment? On ... $349,000

Where do you get a 9.2% gross return on your investment? On the ground level of the Aspire apartment complex andbull; Tenants on a 5x5 and 3x3 year...

Main Highway Fernvale - 8 New Shops /Offices

1454 Main Street, Fernvale 4306

Commercial * For sale or Lease - New Office/shop complex - Floor areas ... Contact Agent

* For sale or Lease - New Office/shop complex - Floor areas 54.1m2* - 76m2* * Construction commenced - expected completion October, 2016 * 1,468m2...

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN PREMIUM LOCATION

12/43 south Station, Booval 4304

Town House 2 1 1 $239,000

BRIEF WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR CAFES SHOPS & RAIL Beautifully maintained and exceptionally positioned to enjoy a lifestyle of convenience at a premium address that...

POTENTIAL PLUS PROPERTY!

11 Wyman Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction 15th Oct @...

This is a great opportunity to secure a property that could be potentially used as a large family home OR 3 income streams. That's right, this property has the...

Great Floorplan

97 Collins Street, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Low Maintenance home and garden with all the basics covered. Separate formal lounge Combined kitchen dining family with large pantry Generous main bedroom with...

INCOMPARABLE DOUBLE BRICK HOME!

5 Eleanor Court, Camira 4300

House 4 2 2 $529,000

WOW, What a find! It's a beautiful solid home renovated to perfection, its been built to last, there is nothing to fault on the workmanship, it's by far the best...

Great Potential For Development!

133 Jacaranda Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 Submit Offers!

This camphor board and iron roofed house is built on stumps. It has three good sized bedrooms, a formal lounge, spacious built-in kitchen and internal laundry.

Looks Can Be Deceiving!

46 Phillip Street, One Mile 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

This property is a must to inspect if you are looking for a good size family home! - New kitchen with large walkin pantry, the eat-in style will accommodate a...

Ray White's awards success a product of strong support

TOP AWARD: The Ray White Ipswich team took home seven titles, including the top Max White award, at the annual awards evening this week.

Local team cleans up at annual real estate awards

Creative heart of city to beat at Woollen Mills

PERFORMANCE: Emily Rowles poses during a portrait shoot inside the former Woollen Mills in North Ipswich, which can become a venue for performances. The Ipswich City Council is looking to turn the site into an arts hub.

Visionary plan for historic building will see creativity thrive

Roadwork chaos damaging local businesses

Roadworks continue to have a negative impact on businesses operating on Briggs Road, Raceview.

"People have stopped coming here because they can't get access"

Rosewood housing estate will cater for 425

COUNTRY LIVING: A panoramic shot of the new Rosewood Green development which will bring 425 news homes to the district.

A new master planned community has been unveiled at Rosewood

Last chance to comment on Jacaranda St development

BE HEARD: Engineer and Jacaranda St resident Daniel Kiogaard is encouraging residents to voice their opinions and concerns regarding the proposed development by lodging a formal submission with the council.

Proposal to build eight apartment blocks, up to six stories high.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction