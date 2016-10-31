31°
News

Keys to the city for Leah

31st Oct 2016 7:00 AM
WALK OF FAME: Olympic silver medalist Leah Neale received the Keys to the City at a public ceremony in the Ipswich Mall. She was escorted to the podium by Mayor Paul Pisasale and councillors Kerry Silver and Andrew Antoniolli.
WALK OF FAME: Olympic silver medalist Leah Neale received the Keys to the City at a public ceremony in the Ipswich Mall. She was escorted to the podium by Mayor Paul Pisasale and councillors Kerry Silver and Andrew Antoniolli. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHE won silver for Australia in the pool at the Rio Olympics, now swimmer Leah Neale has been awarded the Key to the City of Ipswich.

Mayor Paul Pisasale and councillors presented Neale with the city's highest honour during a special ceremony in the Ipswich Mall on Saturday night.

Neal was a member of the women's 4 x 200m freestyle relay team, along with Emma McKeon, Bronte Barratt and Tamsin Cook, which claimed silver in Rio.

Cr Pisasale said Neale was a great ambassador for the City of Ipswich.

"Leah may have placed second in Rio but she is number one in our eyes,” Cr Pisasale said.

"Leah has proven time and again she is not just a world class swimmer but also a wonderful person who understands the importance of community.

"This Key to the City is recognition not only of her achievement at the Olympics but also Leah's ongoing commitment to the development of sport in Ipswich.

"Leah is always generous with her time and regularly supports local events, as we saw recently when she attended a swimathon to help raise funds for Ipswich Hospice Care.”

Neale, 21, was born and raised in Ipswich. She attended Silkstone State School and graduated from St Mary's College in 2012.

Neale made her senior international debut at the 2014 World Short Course Championships and was awarded the Ipswich Australia Day Sportsperson of the Year Award in 2013 and Sports Excellence Award at the City of Ipswich Sports Awards in 2014/15.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich keys to the city leah neale rio2016 swimming

Keys to the city for Leah

Keys to the city for Leah

She won silver for Australia in the pool at the Rio Olympics

Cheap import to blame for Goodna fire: Tully

Police and fire investigators traced the source of the blaze to an imported Chinese battery charger and jump starter.

The blaze destroyed a $40,000 car inside the building

Dreamworld sadness: Autopsies complete on four lost

Flowers are laid outside the Dreamworld Theme Park on the Gold Coast following Tuesday's tragedy when the park's Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

The devastated families are now preparing their funerals.

Jeffro plans to honour Houdini with escape

THE PLUNGE: 15-year-old Jeffrey 'Jeffro' Bennett is attempting to escape from a straight jacket while blindfolded and submerged in Carole Park Swimming Centre.

Teen will throw himself into pool locked into a straight jacket

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Festival promises lots of fun for the whole family

FUN TIMES: Clintelle Graveson and Shannon Campbell on the dodgems at the Jacaranda Festival in Goodna.

Thousands expected to flock to annual festival

Things to do this weekend

The Goodna Jacaranda Festival returns this weekend.

Here are some ideas for this weekend

Shannon ready to rock festival

BIG STAR: Shannon Noll will be performing live at the festival tonight.

Australian Idol star to headline at festival.

Miranda Kerr intruder hand-delivered 'love note'

Miranda Kerr intruder hand-delivered 'love note'

The intruder who was shot at Miranda Kerr's home had reportedly hand-delivered a love letter to the property two days before his altercation

Prince Harry 'dating Suits actor Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry is not giving anything away about his rumoured romance with Suits star Meghan Markle.

Harry is said to be “besotted” by the brunette beauty

Fear won't stop us flying: Paragliders after crash

PARAGLIDER Shane Tighe at a spot overlooking the site of a crash at Glass House Mountains yesterday.

If you could fly like an eagle, would you give it up?

Jeffro plans to honour Houdini with escape

THE PLUNGE: 15-year-old Jeffrey 'Jeffro' Bennett is attempting to escape from a straight jacket while blindfolded and submerged in Carole Park Swimming Centre.

Teen will throw himself into pool locked into a straight jacket

Australia's biggest musicians team up against new law

Jessica Mauboy is one of the musicians fronting a new campaign to protest against a proposed change to legislation.

Cold Chisel, Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem part of major campaign

The Block teams fuming over Kim and Chris's terrace win

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning terrace in The Block's challenge apartment.

BUDGET dramas continue to cause friction in challenge apartment.

Amber Rose: I've been inappropriately touched by famous men

Amber Rose

Amber Rose wants Trump to get in trouble for sexual harassment

Equestrian Retreat

292 Kuss Road, Lower Mount Walker 4340

Rural 3 1 10 $599,000...

This property is well set up for the horse enthusiast whatever your forte maybe. It's located 20 minutes from Ipswich, Amberley Air Base and approx10 minutes from...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 190 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $305,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

This Will Catch Your Eye

65 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 3 $429,000...

In a market saturated with many quality homes be sure to put this one on your list before it is too late. Located in the sort after area of Yamanto this lowset...

The Perfect Starter, Downsizer or Investment Home!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

89 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 $279,000

My owner says "I want it Sold", so this is your opportunity to own a real sweetie with a gorgeous front patio to sit and capture the morning sun while having your...

LOCATION, LIFESTYLE AND LIVABILITY – I HAVE IT ALL!!

2A Newtown Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Stop looking – you have found the perfect low cost family home, downsizer or investment home. This well presented and feature packed family home offers the full...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $355,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!