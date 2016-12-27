Key tourist attraction gets $140,000 makeover

THE $140,000 upgrade of Cunningham Crest Lookout is now complete.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council applied for a submission to upgrade the facility under the Queensland Government's Scenic Lookout Upgrade Program.

The government allocated $70,000, or half of the project costs, towards the revamp of the local lookout.

Lockyer Mayor Tanya Milligan said the quality of the old lookout wasn't keeping with the historic importance of the site or the township of Laidley..

"The lookout structure has been painted, we have upgraded timber posts, steps and decking that were showing signs of dry rot, the existing tourism signage has been refurbished and we also improved the surface of the current car park," she said.

"We really wanted to market Cunningham Crest Lookout as a regional tourist attraction, and thanks to the lookout upgrade program, we can now do that.

"We wanted to improve the experience for tourists and motorists and we sincerely thank the Queensland Government for allowing this to happen."

Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan.

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said the upgrade was part of a $3.2 million Queensland Government program to spruce up scenic lookouts throughout Queensland.

"We established the Scenic Lookout Upgrade Program to help local councils revitalise existing lookouts across Queensland," Mr Bailey said.

"Lookouts on local roads are funded on a 50:50 basis in partnership with councils, while upgrades on State roads receive 100% state funding.

"Cunningham Crest Lookout has great panoramic views of the Lockyer Valley and this upgrade will encourage more tourists to stop and take in the scenery."

Parks and Gardens Portfolio Councillor Janice Holstein said the timing, just prior to the Christmas break, was perfect.

"Scenic lookouts provide motorists with the opportunity to break their journey, rest and enjoy regionally significant or iconic views," she said.

"I am confident this lookout will be a drawcard for many on their holiday travels."