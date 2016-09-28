Judge: 'This is not the wild west'

A MAN charged for threatening to shoot his partner and her family was reminded he was not in the wild west in Ipswich District Court yesterday.

Judge Greg Koppenol told the 20-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, the offending was "appalling, disgraceful and cowardly conduct and you should be ashamed of yourself".

"This is not the wild west, this is 2016 Australia, a first world country," Judge Koppenol said.

The court heard the defendant and his partner had an argument on the night of December 13 last year when the defendant was drinking in the back yard of their home.

The court heard he told the complainant, "get back in the car and drop my brother home or I'll shoot you, your sister and your family".

The woman saw a shortened rifle leaning against a wall. Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso said the woman became aware the defendant owned the firearm and two boxes of ammunition some months before the offending and asked him to remove it from the home.

She said two days prior to the defendant threatening to shoot his partner, the couple were involved in another argument in which she locked him outside the house and the mailbox was shot at.

Ms Kelso said it was not alleged the defendant shot the mailbox.

The defendant was taken into custody two days after the offending and served 81 days pre-sentence custody.

His defence lawyer said his client "found prison an unpleasant experience".

"He missed his family," he said.

"Like a lot of young men, he felt he could leave his family behind. He has learnt he needs his family and he has grasped that with both hands."

The defendant pleaded guilty to one count each of threatening violence at night, threatening violence, possessing a weapon and possessing an explosive.

Judge Koppenol said it was another example of the court forced to deal with "drunken aggressive young men threatening violence towards their female partner".

"It's a depressing start to your adult life," he told the defendant.

The defendant was sentenced to a head sentenced of 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole.