Judge: 'Parliament can't legislate against stupidity'

STORMING a petrol station in the dead of night and pretending to be armed, two men demanded cash.

The attendant steadfastly refused and the men left with packs of lollies, drinks and a meat pie.

Jason Patrick Watkins and his mate had their faces covered when they robbed the store in July last year, telling the attendant to fill a chocolate box with money.

When the victim, declined, Watkins reduced the demand to $200 - but the attendant refused again.

"The other guy has got a weapon," Watkins shouted but still, the defendant declined to hand over the money.

It was the second time Watkins had targeted the same petrol station in four months.

The first time, in March last year, he brandished a knife at the attendant and left with a pack of cigarettes and a lighter.

"Parliament can't legislate against stupidity," Judge Greg Koppenol said during sentencing in Ipswich District Court this morning.

"But it can put people like you in prison for doing this sort of thing.

"If you steal a meat pie, you go to prison."

Police caught up with Watkins again in in July last year when he was riding on a train without a ticket and in breach of his curfew.

He ran form police and they caught him 400m away.

Defence lawyer Russell Pearce said Watkins was on an "enormous cocktail of drugs" after he took between five and 10 Diazepam at the time of the offending.

"He was a walking dream," Mr Russell said.

He said Watkins had "discovered fitness" since he was taken into custody in July last year.

"He can do most laps of any prisoner at Arthur Gorrie," Mr Russell said.

Judge Koppenol said it was the eighth time Watkins had pleaded guilty to charges in court in his adult life.

"You should be ashamed of yourself," he said.

Watkins pleaded guilty to one count each of armed robbery, robbery in company while pretending to be armed, entering a premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, stealing, wilful damage, evading fare, obstructing police and breaching bail.



He was sentenced to a head sentence of four years imprisonment suspended after 488 days for an operational period of four years.

