Jovial Ipswich family hits 150 year milestone

Helen Spelitis
| 21st Nov 2016 9:00 AM
The Gimpels reunited to mark 150 years since settling in Mutdapilly.
The Gimpels reunited to mark 150 years since settling in Mutdapilly. David Nielsen

WHEN the Gimpel family first arrived in the Ipswich area sheep farming was the prominent industry and survival meant growing your own fruit and vegetables.

It was the 1860s; settlers were arriving every week from the UK and Europe to carve a new life in the unchartered lands of Australia's north.

Explorer Captain Patrick Logan was the first to travel the roads which now snake around the mountain range and he paved the way for the early graziers, including a Mr Phillip Gimpel.

Phillip was the first of his bloodline to arrive in Queensland.

He set off from Hamburg in Germany and ship records show he landed in Moreton Bay on September 7, 1863 after three months at sea.

In 1866 Phillip married Anne Carney, nee Moloney, and thus began the Gimpel family legacy after the pair settled in Mutdapilly, the area known at that time as the Normanby Reserve.

Together they had six children, adding to the five Anne had in her previous marriage to a Patrick Carney.

Anne Carney, nee Moloney was born in Ireland in 1838, married Phillip Gimpel in 1866.
Anne Carney, nee Moloney was born in Ireland in 1838, married Phillip Gimpel in 1866.

This month hundreds of Phillip and Anne's descendants gathered at the family property to celebrate 150 years of Gimpels; a boisterous, happy go-lucky, jovial bunch.

To this day the original land first settled by the Gimpels is still in the family - it's the block where Brian Gimpel grew up, although he now lives on the other side of the highway with his family.

Brian, an electrical contractor and cattle farmer, said even in his short life the area has changed rapidly, losing some of that old timey feel that goes hand-in-hand with being a Gimpel.

"Growing up with used to run around everywhere in bare feet and I used to ride a horse to school,” Brian, 51 said.　

"Back then it was very much still a farming community and a trip into Ipswich was a real outing.

"Now I go into Ipswich to get the morning paper.

"It's still a pretty laid back area, but growing up here everyone knew each other and that's slowly changing.”

Brian said knowing his family had been in the area for so many generations gave him a sense of pride which grows as each year passes by.

"When you're young and going to school, milking cows and chasing horses you don't think about much other than having fun,” Brian said.

"It's only as you get older you can appreciate what some of our relatives did way back.

"They definitely had a few obstacles in the beginning. There was no water, no power, no nothing. They had to clear the land and make a start.”

