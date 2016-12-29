Josiah Sisson: Accused hands himself into police

A MAN who allegedly was drunk behind the wheel of a vehicle that hit a nine-year-old boy has been charged over the child's death.

The lawyer for Adrian Murray, Andrew Moloney, has confirmed his client has been charged with dangerous driving causing death while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance along with high-range drink driving, after Josiah Sisson died following the Christmas Day tragedy.

A person convicted of dangerous driving causing death - where it has been proved they were under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time - can be sentenced to 14 years prison.

Josiah died on Tuesday in the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after he was struck at the intersection of Jardine St and Rholanda Cres at Springwood, south of Brisbane, while looking at Christmas lights with family friends on the evening of December 25.

Murray, 24, will be granted watchhouse bail after police earlier organised to meet him along with his lawyer at midday on Thursday at the Beenleigh Police Station.

Following a short interview, police pressed charges for the incident.

Mr Moloney said Mr Murray met with Josiah Sisson's family last night at a church service.

Mr Murray declined to comment when leaving his Springwood home this morning and after leaving the watchhouse this afternoon.

He has been issued with a notice to appear at a later date.