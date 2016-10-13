27°
Sport

Jordyn's double national reward

David Lems
| 13th Oct 2016 2:10 PM
Ipswich hockey achiever Jordyn Holzberger was named player of the final at the national league championships.
Ipswich hockey achiever Jordyn Holzberger was named player of the final at the national league championships.

BACK in the Australian open squad, Ipswich hockey player Jordyn Holzberger is on a mission to stay there.

After her recent efforts at the Australian Hockey League tournament, she has every reason to be confident.

The hard-working midfielder was named player of the final after helping Queensland beat Victoria 3-2 in the title-deciding match in Perth.

The Queenslanders won back-to-back women's championships for the first time, making Holzberger's seventh national league series extra special.

"It was pretty good,'' she said.

"I was a bit sick at the start of the tournament and I didn't play the first game. But after I kind of got over that, I played some good hockey.''

Holzberger's reward from impressing in six matches was a return to the Australian squad she had previously represented 34 times before missing out on this year's Olympics and major tournaments last year.

"I'm very excited to get back into the Hockeyroos team,'' she said.

"Hopefully I can just go out to these two tournaments and try and build my hockey for the future.

"It's definitely given me a boost.''

Holzberger, 23, was selected in two Hockeyroos squads.

That's for the Trans-Tasman series against New Zealand from November 17-20, before the International Festival of Hockey from November 23-30.

The 18-strong Aussie contingent will travel to Auckland to play three Tests against the New Zealand Black Sticks.

The Aussie women will tackle India in the three-games International Festival of Hockey series that follows in Melbourne.

Interim Hockeyroos coach Jason Duff said the selectors chose "a talented and exciting group of athletes, which is quite balanced across the field''.

"To provide support for the seven Rio athletes, we have nine athletes that will have an opportunity to press their claim and continue their Hockeyroos careers,'' Duff said.

Holzberger's return to national open ranks came after she also represented an Australian under-23 team in England in June.

The national league followed, giving the former Ipswich Girls' Grammar School student an important chance to re-stake her international claims.

The Queensland Scorchers came from a goal down to win the gold medal match.

"It was a really good team effort and good to get recognised,'' Holzberger said.

This year's national league series also featured under-21 teams from New Zealand and Malaysia.

The Queensland women's only loss was  2-0 to Western Australia. They beat New Zealand  5-0, building to the semi-final, where they downed NSW 2-0 to make the championship decider.

Holzberger scored field goals in Queensland's 3-0 win over the Northern Territory and 2-1 success against the ACT.

In other hockey news, Pine Mountain-based Zac McCoombes was added to the Queensland under-15 squad after an outstanding performance at the Australian under-13 championships.

McCoombes was part of the Sabres team which finished fourth at the under-13 titles in Perth. He was one of a handful of under-13 players brought into the older age state squad.

He will take part in Queensland under-15 trials in February, during which two female and two male state teams will be finalised.

The teams will contest the 2017 Australian under-15 titles from April 5-13.

Walloon-based Steve Sawyers has retained his place in the Australian side after returning from Adelaide.

Sawyers represented the Queensland over 60's side that lost 1-0 to NSW in the final at the Australian Masters tournament.

Sawyers was chosen to represent his country again in New Zealand in May.

Ipswich Queensland Times
