Haigslea has welcomed its very own Hungry Jack's restaurant, creating more than 45 jobs for the small community.

Haigslea will be the fourth Hungry Jack's restaurant in Ipswich, an area where the company now employs around 200 people.

There are still a number of crew positions available at Hungry Jack's Haigslea, perfect for studying students or those seeking flexible working hours.

Hungry Jack's Haigslea is located the Warrego Highway and will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.