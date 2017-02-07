Jobs in disability sector to grow in Ipswich

THE National Disability Insurance Scheme is tipped to create up to 2000 jobs in the Ipswich region when it is introduced in July.



The agency in charge of administering the scheme suggests the local workforce will need to triple in size to meet demand. Helen Egan of the Endeavour Foundation said the benefits for the whole community were hard to quantify.



"This is a hugely exciting new era for people with a disability, but the knock-on effect for employment in the region will also be significant," Ms Egan said.



"It's a rewarding and challenging work environment and we need people who are caring, authentic and trustworthy, because our customers deserve no less."



She said the NDIS was the key to "building a better, more inclusive, Australia.



