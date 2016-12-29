32°
News

Job seekers get back on the horse

Anna Hartley
| 29th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
J-Bell Farm owner and instructor Juan Jose Arhancetbehere with student Connor Lowe riding Suave.
J-Bell Farm owner and instructor Juan Jose Arhancetbehere with student Connor Lowe riding Suave. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KIDS who have left school and may be struggling to get a job are gaining valuable skills and confidence thanks to Nicole Lincoln.

When she's not busy running her horse stud, Ms Lincoln facilitates a program which sees young people in the region gain work experience on J-Bell Farm in Minden.

"We started the program in August and this year has been more of a trial. We hope to ramp it up next year,” Ms Lincoln said.

"We have 37 horses out here at the moment so kids learn everything from cleaning to first aid to riding.

"A few kids want to learn more about the farm and a few have even wanted to pursue a career in horses which is exciting.”

J-Bell Farm work experience student Connor Lowe riding Suave.
J-Bell Farm work experience student Connor Lowe riding Suave. David Nielsen

J-Bell farm breeds, trains and sells top quality performance horses while also operating as a training facility which means those who participate in the program can learn a diverse range of skills within the equine industry.

"Get Set For Work options were limited in this area so we wanted something for kids to be able to get involved in,” Ms Lincoln said.

"In Lowood there's not a lot of things to kids to do so we hope to give kids more of an opportunity in the area.

"The kids are very much a part of the family when they come out here.

"We have Connor who comes out every day. When he first came here he'd never been on a horse and now he's keen to be a show jumping rider.”

Ms Lincoln said the equine industry was difficult to get into in Australia.

"We hope this program helps grow support for the industry as a whole,” she said.

"We have been talking to youth workers around the place about how to expand.

"Hopefully you'll be bigger and better things happening in Minden next year.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  j-bell farm jobs minden nicole lincoln qt country

Just In

Suspected arson destroys corner store

Suspected arson destroys corner store

A CORNER store has been destroyed after a ferocious fire broke out late on Wednesday night.

  • News

  • 29th Dec 2016 5:45 AM

Group's call for help catching and euthansing pest birds

Indian myna eggs taken from a native bird box in Caniaba. Photo Contributed

They evict native animals from their homes including sugar gliders

2016: A year of shocking crimes across Queensland

Mason Jet Lee.

This has been a year we could happily forget.

Six fatals that shook the region

FATAL CRASH: A man was killed instantly in a horror crash near Peak Crossing on April 8.

Give... Don't Grieve campaign reflects on road tragedy

Local Partners

Ten new citizens from eight nations welcomed

New Zealander reveals his five-year quest to become an Aussie

New Mormon church to uplift the lives of all

SPIRITUAL UPLIFT: The public and Mormon church members flocked to the public open day of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Augustine Heights.

Open day showcases awe inspiring building and community benefits

6 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Ipswich

Ipswich New Year's Eve 2015 at North Ipswich Reserve. Fireworks Finale Spectacular. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Looking for something to do? We've got you covered.

Laser tag opens at major Ipswich shopping centre

LASER tag is all the rage at Noosa Ten Pin centre.

VIDEO games and more on offer for kids.

See what happens when a winery and bakery join forces

TEAM WORK: Winery manager Aretha Acton, Wine maker Jason Hannay, and baker Jared Pennell.

HINT: The result tastes delicious

Zsa Zsa Gabor's son dies after crash on day of mum's death

Zsa Zsa Gabor's son dies after crash on day of mum's death

HOLLYWOOD icon Zsa Zsa Gabor’s adopted son has died following a road smash on the same day the star lost her own life at the age of 99.

10 celebrities still alive (somehow)

WALKING MIRACLE: Mystery surrounds the survival of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, still alive and performing despite years of drug abuse.

Celebrities who are still here and who we don't want to ever die

6 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Ipswich

Ipswich New Year's Eve 2015 at North Ipswich Reserve. Fireworks Finale Spectacular. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Looking for something to do? We've got you covered.

'Straya: Hawke sings Waltzing Matilda at Woodford

Former PM Bob Hawk sings Waltzing Matilda to a surprised audience of thousands on Woodford Folk Festival's opening night.

Bob Hawke gets on stage to sing at Woodford Folk Fest opening night

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

Carrie Fisher

"I'm very sane about how crazy I am."

Carrie Fisher death: Mark Hamill 'devastated'

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

George Michael's downward spiral revealed

George Michael.

Singer's representative denies reports of heroin addiction battle

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the popular suburb of Raceview...

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $499,000

MULTIPLE FEATURES THAT MUST BE SEEN SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

17 HA + LGE HOME- RENOVATE AND REAP THE REWARDS

1850 Ipswich-Boonah Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 2 5 $669,000 Neg.

Are you looking for an acreage lifestyle property with potential to renovate and add value? If the answer is yes, then you must consider this! The current...

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Auction Ray White...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

Eastern Heights Investment 7.57% Return

1&2/35 Blackstone Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Investor alert!! Wanting to get into the market with a great investment well this one will give you just that. These flats are giving you a 7.57% return on the...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED!!!

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Residents: 'You can't tell us what to do with our land'

Ebenezer resident Ron Turner talks about the heavy haulage route planned for the area.

Locals worry roads will be 'dangerous thanks to quarry haulage route

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

City a top property performer

IN DEMAND: This character home near Limestone Park, along Warwick Rd, just sold for $260,000.

House sales steadily rising

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!