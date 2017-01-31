Miller's expenses claim for gala dinner with CFMEU officials

Bundamba MP is under fire for claiming travel entitlements to attend a gala ball, while her colleague opted against billing the taxpayer.

EXCLUSIVE: DUMPED Police Minister Jo-Ann Miller has defended claiming more than $1600 worth of travel expenses so she could attend a gala dinner with members of the CFMEU.

On July 8, 2015 the Labor member for Bundamba travelled to Sydney with her party colleague Jim Pearce to attend the Miner's Federation Gala Dinner.

Ms Miller spent $1,301.38 on airfares and $315.00 on meals and accommodation during overnight trip - Mr Pearce did not bill the taxpayer at all.

RELATED: Gold Coast MP claimed for travel, while minutes from home

Lawrence Springborg accepts private jet flight from Adani

Palaszczuk refuses to breakdown more than $1 million of Ministerial expenses

When it came time to file her claim Ms Miller reported that attending the dinner was both electorate business and directly related to her role in the Queensland Parliament.

As she was the Police Minister at the time Ms Miller was obligated to disclose her activities in her publicly available diary.

The document shows she attended the dinner with representatives from the Mining and Energy division of the CFMEU - one of Queensland's most powerful and controversial unions.



Mirani MP Jim Pearce went to the same event with Ms Miller but did not bill the taxpayer. Allan Reinikka ROK130312aforum5

The taxpayer funded jaunt was taken just three months after Ms Miller was forced to field awkward questions about a possible conflict of interest between her role as Police Minister and her links to the Union - which has been the subject of several police investigations.

Ms Miller has always contended the mining division of the CFMEU is not corrupt - the former boss of the Union's construction branch Dave Hanna is presently facing fraud and seven other corruption-related charges after allegedly receiving free work on his house, south of Brisbane.

This morning Ms Miller defended the expenses claims saying her Ipswich electorate had historical links with coal mining.

"Coal miners were members of the union which is today known as the CFMEU (Mining and Energy) Division," s Miller said via statement.

"I am also a member of this union as I too worked in the coal mining industry.

"As State MP I am known to be a strong supporter of the mining industry, have had a lifelong association with the industry with my father, grandfathers and great grandfathers all being Ipswich coal miners.

"In fact my great grandfather was killed in an Ipswich coal mine and my father and grandfathers were injured many times at work. My father still bears those scars today and he has just turned 90."

"I Chair the Coal Workers Pneumoconiosis Select Committee of the Queensland Parliament, an appointment which was bipartisan, due to my extensive interest and knowledge of the coal mining industry, my passion for workplace health and safety in the mining industry, and my family history in mining."

State member for Bundamba Jo Ann Miller with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Photo: Contributed Contributed



Ms Miller also said she was the shadow minister for Mines when Queensland Labor was in opposition and she sought "advice Parliamentary Services Commission as well as the Integrity Commissioner" and "there were no issues raised."

Ms Miller made the travel claim under the category which the rules say is for: "Attending to business (including attending conferences, functions, meetings or seminars) directly relating to a Member's Electorate."

Professor of parliamentary and electoral law at the University of Queensland, Graeme Orr, queried whether going to an expensive dinner in Sydney was really relevant to Ms Miller's work as an Ipswich MP.

"Ms Miller represents an historical coal region and the CFMEU is an important workers' lobby," Prof Orr said.

"But it's a stretch to say an interstate celebratory dinner is a function or meeting "directly relating" to Bundamba."

In December 2015 Ms Miller was demoted from her role as Police Minister after the Parliament's ethics committee found a pattern of reckless conduct in the way she handled confidential documents.

The office of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been contacted for comment.

The revelation comes just one day after News Regional Media revealed the LNP Member for Surfers Paradise John-Paul Langbroek claimed overnight travel expenses when he was just a 20 minute drive from his Gold Coast home.