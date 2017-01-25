Jindalee Jags to kick goals in 2017

COME PLAY: The Jindalee Jags AFL Club are looking for some new players.

FOLLOWING a stellar 2016 season, the Jindalee Jaguars AFL Club are once again hoping for another record breaking season.

Before they kick off again for the new year, the club will be hosting sign on days in the hope of recruiting some new members to join their winning teams.

Players who are interested in joining should head on down to their clubhouse in Wongaburra St from 10am-2pm on February 4 and 5. A come and try game will also be held at 10am on February 4.

The club will also field a senior men's team for the first time since 1986.

Jaguars president Corey Sells said the club's reputation as a safe, welcoming, family friendly environment was a key factor behind their growth.

"We're really excited and proud of the growth of our club across all age groups. We've nearly tripled in size from 115 players in 2012 to 330 in 2016. We hope to grow to over 380 in 2017,” he said.

"Last year we were the largest youth participation club for girl's football in Brisbane, and this year, not only will our youth girls football grow again, we are also on track to have record player registrations in boys and girls junior and youth football.

"Adding a senior men's team means we will now be able to provide football for all age groups from four-year-olds right up to senior men and senior women.”

It's not just on the field the club is kicking goals, but also off the field, with a number of new sponsors recently signing on.

"We're thrilled that some fantastic businesses have seen our growth, they know our reputation in the community and they have decided to join the Jags family for 2017 and beyond,” Mr Sells said.

For more information phone 0459 227 550 or log onto www.jindaleejags.com.au.