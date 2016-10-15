Jetski among items stolen in three separate Fassifern crimes

THREE Fassifern region properties were targeted by thieves in a a six day period earlier this month with a jetski, boat trailer and purse allegedly nicked.

Mt Forbes

Investigations are continuing into the theft of a jetski and trailer from a Sugarloaf Rd, Mt Forbes property which was accessed sometime between September 16 and September 30.

Thieves have attended the address and allegedly stolen a boat trailer with Queensland registration CG6467 and a Sea Doo jetski with Queensland registration QQ326Q.

Anybody with information about this offence should contact the Harrisville Police Station on 5467 1220.

Roadvale

Police are investigating a burglary to a Roadvale Rd, Roadvale residence which happened sometime between 10am and 6pm on Tuesday, October 4.

Thieves have gained entry to the residence by kicking in the front door. Once inside the offenders have ransacked various rooms within the house before decamping.

Contact Senior Constable Josh Piper at the Kalbar Police Station on 5463 7201 with any information.

Coleyville

Harrisville Police are investigating a burglary to a dwelling on Birkwood Rd at Coleyville which happened sometime between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, October 6.

The offenders have gained entry to the unlocked dwelling and have stolen a purse and contents.

Contact Acting Sergeant Andrew Conway at the Harrisville Police Station on 5467 1220 with any information.