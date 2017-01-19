Jets to unveil deadly speed demons

SPEEDY: Flying Jets young gun Josh Robinson is one of many genuinely quick outside backs at the club in 2017. PHOTO: Wendy Van den Akker - SMPIMAGES.COM

THE IPSWICH Jets will have the after burners on in 2017 with a selection of speed demons vying for outside back positions with the nephew of Cowboys legend Matty Bowen among them.

Speedy Marmin Barba, Wes Conlon, Michael Purcell and Nemani Valekapa will be joined by some exciting talents.

Chastyn Bowen, the nephew of former Cowboys star Matty Bowen, has joined the club from Weipa and is a man with speed to burn.

"It is uncanny to watch the resemblance to Matt Bowen," Jets co-coach Shane Walker said.

"He is not the same stature in terms of being so small, he's a bit more solidly built up top.

"But he's got the same sleight of hand. He can throw a dummy and do a goose step all in one.

"As a defender you are watching that and before you know it he has gone through the gap.

"He's been outstanding in the pre-season.

"Chastyn can play in the halves and at a push could play in the centres or fullback."

Joshua Robinson, a former national champion in the 200m who has also run 10.85secs in the 100m, had a health scare last year after an impressive start to his Intrust Super Cup career and was forced to take some time off.

He was in the Cowboys sights once, but knocked them back to focus on his athletics career. Now league is his focus.

"Now he is fit and well and ready to go, and he's starting to fill out a bit as well which is good," Walker said.

"Josh has genuine speed.

"Both his father Andrew and uncle Darren played lower grade football at the Broncos and his grandfather was a golden gloves boxer.

"He's got a family history of great sporting talent."

Walker said Robinson handled first grade "remarkably well" last year.

"At our level a great test of a bloke's mettle is how they go against PNG, because they are quite imposing," he said.

"Josh just attacked them with absolutely no regard for his personal well-being and was outstanding."

Jayden Connors, formerly in the Titans under 20s system and then with Grafton Ghosts, is a speedy half with plenty of skill.

Connors has also impressed in the pre-season.

Fans would not know too much about Matthew Gibuma (Innisfail Leprechauns) and Sig Manu Wigness (Badu Island), but they soon will.

"Gibuma could run through an electric fan, he's that fast," Walker enthused.

"We've got some real speed in the outside backs and right across the park.

"We play an expansive brand of footy and we have a number of players in the forwards with great offloads like Nathaniel Neale and Jesse Roberts.

"So we are expecting to play with even more flair this year."

The Jets play their first trial against Souths-Logan at Greenbank on February 4 to kick off the pre-season.