Jets to sign 18-year-old Matty Bowen clone

Joel Gould
| 29th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
JETS BOUND: Matthew Gibuma (with ball) , discovered at the Murri Carnival, has been described as a Matthew Bowen clone the Jets will bring to the club next year.
JETS BOUND: Matthew Gibuma (with ball) , discovered at the Murri Carnival, has been described as a Matthew Bowen clone the Jets will bring to the club next year.

THERE is only one Matthew Bowen.

But the Jets are set to sign an 18-year-old fullback Matthew Gibuma from north Queensland who has been described by Jets chairman Steve Johnson as "a Matty Bowen clone”.

The story starts with Eric Amber from Booval, who needed a hand preparing his Ibuwaw Baw side for the recent Murri Carnival at Dolphin Oval.

"He was putting a side together for kids up at TSI and the Cape and they are all staying at his big house at the Booval,” Johnson told the QT.

"Eric asked if the Jets could lend a hand so I said anyone that is doing that deserves it.

"So we got together some footballs and water bottles for him.”

Fast forward to last Friday and Johnson was watching Jets stars Wes Conlon, Michael Purcell and Carlin Anderson playing for Purga, when he thought a younger version of former Cowboys superstar Matthew Bowen had taken the field.

Matt Bowen celebrates scoring the winning try in Origin 1 in Brisbane in 2005.
" I saw this little fullback playing against Purga, a real little beauty,” Johnson enthused.

"He is courageous and super-fast.

"He has a beautiful awareness of the game, and a great short kicking game and pass.

"I only saw him for 20 minutes but he is one of those players who has just got it.

"He's like a little Matty Bowen, not big but technically sound, skilful and so quick.

"So afterwards I mentioned him to Carlin and he said 'Johnno, can we get him to the Jets. He's a little beauty'.

"I said 'funny you should say that. I am tracking him down'.

"Our three superstars all said that if we were going to pick one player from the carnival, then Matthew Gibuma is the one.

"Then all the worlds collided.

"I rang up (Jets CEO) Jason Cubit and told him we need to get him.

"So he rings Eric...and it turns out that Matthew is his son.”

Extraordinary stuff.

To add to the small world that rugby league is, Jets co-coach Shane Walker also played with Amber's brother and Gibuma's uncle Toby Amber at the Broncos.

So the next Jet on the runway comes from good stock.

They used to call Toby Amber 'Sanka' , after the fast dude in the movie Cool Runnings, so speedy was he.

Gibuma also has a rugby union background and as a 14-year-old was the second fastest lad in Queensland.

"He could be the fastest Jet ever,” Johnson said

"When we saw Michael Purcell, we all salivated, and this kid is just like that.”

Gibuma is coming down from up north to live with his dad at the end of the year in Booval so the stars have aligned.

"What a great thing is the Murri Carnival for connecting the dots, and how small is the world of rugby league,” Johnson said.

It also reveals a bit about Karma. The Jets put themselves out and good things have boomeranged back to them.

Local Partners

