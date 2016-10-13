Jet ski theft prompts police appeal

POLICE are investigating the theft of a jet ski and trailer from a property south-west of Ipswich.
Thieves sneaked onto the property on Sugarloaf Rd, Mt Forbes sometime between September 16-30, stealing a boat trailer bearing registration CG 6467 and a Sea Doo jet ski bearing the registration QQ 326 Q.
Anyone with information that might assist police should contact the Harrisville station on 5467 1220.
