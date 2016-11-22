Jason backs mental health for men

Jason Linke is participating in Movember to help tackle men's mental health issues.

SPREADING the word about the importance of mental health for men saw Jason Linke join the hairy brigade for Movember.

The Brassall-based miner said a personal brush with depression two years ago, after a family incident, made him realise the importance of having someone to talk to about problems.

"I am lucky that my employer, Hew Hope Group, provides free access to a counselling service,” Mr Linke said.

"It is a great service and for employers to take that role is a real forward step.”

While Movember promoted various aspects of men's health, Mr Linke said he wanted to focus specifically on mental health.

"We have toolbox meetings each morning, before we start, and I have been giving regular talks.”

With close to 100 staff onsite, Mr Linke said he was able to talk about different aspects of mental health, to make sure his colleagues understand what is available to them.

"I am passing on information and statistics, but also just discussing men's health generally.”

Mr Linke said that he got a message from a friend, saying how much that it had helped.

"He decided to go and talk about his situation, that makes it worth doing.”