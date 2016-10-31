Jacaranda Festival blossoms in the park

THE purple paradise that is Evan Marginson Park once again provided the perfect backdrop for the annual Goodna Jacaranda Festival. Congratulations to everyone involved, from the volunteers and sponsors to the stallholders and on-stage talent.

IT'S awards season at Ipswich schools with preps, seniors and everyone in between being honoured for their hard work and dedication in and out of the classroom. It's always inspiring to attend these events and meet the next generation of Ipswich leaders.

BENDIGO Bank Rosewood has given $1 million back to the community through sponsorships, scholarships and dividends. The John Street branch has proudly played an active role in supporting the greater Rosewood region for the past 10 years.

IPSWICH officially welcomed the RSPCA to town with a community open day at the Hooper Street pound on Saturday. The RSPCA has a strong presence in Queensland and this partnership will bring benefits for residents and animals across Ipswich.

A SEA of red flooded the mall on Friday for Ipswich's annual Day for Daniel walk. Denise and Bruce Morcombe have channelled their energy, enthusiasm and emotion into an incredible foundation and the City of Ipswich will continue to support them every step of the way.

SILKSTONE Baptist Community Kindergarten celebrated its 50th birthday on the weekend, joined by a 40th birthday milestone at the Cribb Street Childcare Centre. These facilities have been home to thousands of Ipswich children over the years.

BUSINESSES came out swinging in the name of Ipswich Hospice Care at The Queensland Times Charity Golf Day last week. The day raised vital funds for the Chermside Road centre, which relies on more than $1 million a year from events and donations.

A MARBURG institution celebrated a major milestone at the weekend. The Bowden family have been running the Marburg Hotel for 80 years, with father and son Dan and Matthew at the helm for 30. I was proud to raise a glass in their honour on Saturday.

GLORY City Church West, formerly known as Rivers of Life Christian Church, has opened a new community centre at Tivoli.

The centre was built by 36 unemployed people under the state's Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

WEST Moreton Hospital and Health Service has launched a new program for chronic disease patients.

The innovative MeCare system will support more than 200 patients using cutting edge home telemonitoring technology.

THE CBD continues to attract coffee lovers with Dancing Bean Roastery joining the mix behind Heisenberg Haus in Brisbane Street.

Owner Rob Mergold and his team stock coffee and tea for every taste.