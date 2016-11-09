34°
News

Ivory's Rock opens its arms offering Ipswich 'peace'

Helen Spelitis
| 9th Nov 2016 11:00 AM
PEACE: More than 4000 people descended on Ivory's Rock Conventions and Events centre for a Peace Festival in September.
PEACE: More than 4000 people descended on Ivory's Rock Conventions and Events centre for a Peace Festival in September. Gail Browne

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR more than 20 years it has been the Ipswich region's best kept secret; now the management team at Ivory's Rock is throwing the doors open and inviting the public inside this multi-million facility that volunteers lovingly built.

Ivory's Rock is a 2000 acre property at the foothill of the mountains at Peak Crossing.

The area used to be home to cattle and pig farmers, but over time the evidence of land clearing for grazing pasture has slowly faded.

Today, the sounds of a working farm have been replaced by the gentle calls of birds and rustling of leaves as wallabies pass by the many out buildings.

It's hard to believe that in September more than 4000 people from 60 different countries descended on the property for a peace festival.

The grounds have vast areas for camping, but there is also one facility that is more reminiscent of a five star luxury resort rather than an independent 'convention centre' in the middle of the bush.

French doors open into a beautiful bar area with a black stone bar top, opposite is a sitting room with a fire place and behind a fine dining restaurant surrounding a rectangular courtyard.

New general manager David Ritchie is working on adding a swimming pool on the property - that too will be built by volunteers.

Before taking the job at Ivory's Rock David was a construction boss in Melbourne.

Each day he spent two hours in the car heading to and from work, spending little time with his wife and child and wondering why he was living a life of stress to make money he didn't have time to spend on the people he loved the most.

David began reflecting, wrote a book of poetry and began researching online.

One night he stumbled across the words of Prem Rawat; a man determined to bring peace to the world by asking each person to look for peace within themselves first.

It wasn't long after that David accepted the job at Ivory's Rock.

Ivory's Rock new general manager David Ritchie.
Ivory's Rock new general manager David Ritchie. Helen Spelitis

Ivory's Rock Convention Centre has been built on the teachings of Prem Rawat, offering a peaceful natural bush setting where finding inner peace seems achievable.

To an outsider, it sounds a little like a cult - the property is home for dozens of volunteers who over the years have built about $50 million worth of infrastructure "carried out with sympathy, care and respect for what is a pristine environment”.

Each one is more than happy to have made a contribution to improving the facilities which include a market space that can be set within hours to host more than 20 different vendors.

David's favourite place in the whole property is the open air amphitheatre where the bench seats are covered in grass and booths at the back offer translations for those who don't speak English.

"This is a place of indescribably beauty and naturally you will be at peace just from being here,” David said.

"We're trying to build it into an open learning centre so people from all walks of life can come and stay here.

"Really, we want to open our gates up to the world, if that will help people find that inner peace.

"But we can start with our community and keep branching out.”

Prem Rawat
Prem Rawat Contributed

David said while most people would say they want world peace, many are waiting for someone else to take action.

Interested in finding your inner peace at Ivory's Rock?

There are camping facilities with new toilet and shower blocks, capable of catering for large and small groups, or, take a day trip out to the grounds to have a look around.

Phone the office on 3077 9668 or visit the website at www.ivorysrock.org.au.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ivory's rock prem rawat world peace

Trump takes lead in key battleground seat

Trump takes lead in key battleground seat

FLORIDA has emerged as the battleground for the US presidential race which has included a shooting death, claims of vote machine rigging, and topless protests.

Dreamworld: Thunder River Rapids will never ride again

It is the only respectful option, according to Dreamworld owners.

Tialeigh Palmer's foster brother to face court

Tialeigh Palmer

Trent Thorburn charged with incest, perjury in murder case

Ivory's Rock opens its arms offering Ipswich 'peace'

PEACE: More than 4000 people descended on Ivory's Rock Conventions and Events centre for a Peace Festival in September.

Your invite to look inside a 2000 acre property 'hidden' in Ipswich

Local Partners

Numbers of students at this school have parents talking

STUDENT enrolments have plummeted at a local school, prompting the region's MP to call for changes to how the school is run.

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

TRAGIC LOSS: Tanya Meacle, 26, died at the scene of a horrific single-vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy near Bowenville about 3am Wednesday, October 19.

Town mourning loss of young mother of four 'with a huge smile'

Hip Hop workshop to encourage the young of Ipswich

Charlie Pisasale

PS Music Group to bring Shakespeare to town

This week's community billboard

GO FOR WALKIES: Get fit and active with your dog, join a dog agility training group.

A daily guide to what's on in Ipswich over the next seven days

Five things to do this week

Enjoy the exhibition 'Ipswich x 5' at the Ipswich Art Gallery, daily from 10am.

What's on in Ipswich

Hip Hop workshop to encourage the young of Ipswich

Hip Hop workshop to encourage the young of Ipswich

PS Music Group to bring Shakespeare to town

Ivory's Rock opens its arms offering Ipswich 'peace'

PEACE: More than 4000 people descended on Ivory's Rock Conventions and Events centre for a Peace Festival in September.

Your invite to look inside a 2000 acre property 'hidden' in Ipswich

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Former The Bachelor contestants Kiki Morris and Noni Janur are now living together in Bondi Beach.

She plans to spend the summer at Bondi Beach

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Quick Sale Required

6 Dyson Drive, Darling Heights 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a family friendly block in a very quiet street in a sought after pocket of Darling Heights is this wonderful find. Featuring four generous bedrooms...

MOUNTAINOUS VIEWS AT YOUR BACK DOOR

1099 Warrill View Peak Crossing Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $550,000...

Designed for those who enjoy luxury Queensland living, this is a home you'll want to show off and is only minutes from Peak Crossing School. This contemporary...

OPEN SATURDAY 11AM-11.30AM-OWNERS WANT IT SOLD!

15 Stapylton Street, Warrill View 4307

House 6 2 5 OFFERS CONSIDERED...

OWNERS ARE RELOCATING AND NEED TO SELL! Located at Warrill View just 8 minutes to Harrisville township and 25 minutes to Yamanto this one will surely impress. Set...

Affordable &amp; Handy to everything

200 Glebe Road, Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 $318,000...

It's got charm and plenty of appeal, you just can't beat the character of these solid post war timber homes. The current owners are moving to Brisbane and keen for...

LIFE AT THE TOP!!

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $549,000

SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE ENTERTAINING AREA Situated on the...

MODERN COLONIAL MASTERPIECE ON MANICURED ONE ACRE BLOCK!

10 Gabbinbar Court, Pine Mountain 4306

House 4 2 6 Offers over...

This stunning family home in the prestigious Silkwood Estate is so beautiful and so different to anything else you have seen. This may just be the dream family...

PRICE REDUCED-OWNERS ARE DESPERATE TO SELL!

7 Kengoon Road, Munbilla 4309

House 4 1 2 $297,000

Just 10 minutes between Harrisville and Kalbar is this 4 bed brick home on a 4 acre block with rural surroundings. Featuring mod-con's such as solar power, air...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

8/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $170,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

Executive Vogue Living

9 Regency Grove, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 3 $635,000...

This distinctive and substantial residence, unrivalled in unique contemporary design alone is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. This home presents an...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land PHONE AGENT TO ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS BETWEEN 1.00 - 2.00PM SATURDAYS HOUSE ... Prices start from...

PHONE AGENT TO ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS BETWEEN 1.00 - 2.00PM SATURDAYS HOUSE & LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW!! (www.monterea.com) STAGE ONE of MONTEREA...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!