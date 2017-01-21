33°
IT'S WAR: Has Labor ignored its heartland?

Helen Spelitis
| 21st Jan 2017 5:00 AM
NO FUNDING: Ipswich missed out in Deputy Premier Jackie Trad's latest job package worth $200 million.
NO FUNDING: Ipswich missed out in Deputy Premier Jackie Trad's latest job package worth $200 million.

IPSWICH has been left out a State Government jobs stimulus package, worth $200 million, despite having one of the highest unemployment rates in the state.

It's not the first time either and the decision has taken Ipswich City Council's Mayor, who said he is sick of the city being ignored, to the brink of declaring war on the Labor Party.

The major funding boost for Queensland regional councils was announced this week with Far North Queensland taking the lion's share of the cash handout - a whopping $86.5 million.

The State Government said the funding was specifically for 65 regional councils and that south-east Queensland councils didn't qualify, regardless of Ipswich's unemployment rate. It's a move the opposition has labelled typical of the Labor Party which is "obviously ignoring people in its traditional heartland".

The four regions with the highest unemployment rates are; the Queensland outback (11.7%), Townsville (11%), Wide Bay (9.5%) and Ipswich (8.3%) with Cairns taking up the fifth spot (8%).

In Ipswich the unemployment rate is rising, up from 6.7% in December 2015.

In a statement released on Thursday Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said the funding had been allocated based on "population and unemployment".

Cr Pisasale called foul on that logic and said the state government was pumping funding into marginal seats; ignoring safe seats in Ipswich.

"I was ropeable when I found out," Cr Pisasale said.

"But I did speak to the Deputy Premier and she has agreed to come out and speak to us about what we need, so I'm looking forward to that.

"We need programs that address skills shortages and unemployment but we also need support for infrastructure.

"We deserve to be treated better, otherwise the war will begin."

The Deputy Premier told the QT her government hadn't ignored Ipswich, citing the $37 million New Generation Rolling Stock Maintenance Facility at Wulkuraka and the $400 Ipswich Motorway upgrade; projects that will create 2500 jobs, although work is yet to start on the motorway.

"Our government is listening and we know that parts of Ipswich are doing it tough," Deputy Premier Trad said.

"I have made a commitment to visit the region..."

Mayor Paul Pisasale said he was sick of Ipswich being considered a regional centre when it suited the government, but never when it came to funding.

Meanwhile the opposition said with an unemployment rate approaching 9%, and a "shocking youth unemployment rate", more than 13%, any type of jobs package would benefit Ipswich.

"Labor is obviously ignoring people in its traditional heartland in a bid to shore up votes in other areas of the state such as Cairns and Townsville," LNP Opposition leader Tim Nicholls said.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk said she would be a Premier for all Queenslanders - obviously she didn't mean Ipswich residents."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  funding ipswich jobs unemployment

