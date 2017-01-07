It's top dollar for lemons and limes

WITH the festive season rush out of the way, there is still ample fresh produce on the shelves to feed the visitors and the family some healthy treats with fruit being the most costly on your shopping list.

Expect to pay top dollar for lemons, limes, grapes, figs and cherries.

In the vegetable line, look for cheap celery, onions and pumpkin.

A whole pumpkin will keep for many weeks, particularly if placed in a dark, dry place and on cardboard, but in hot and humid weather, it's best to eat it within a couple of weeks.

Expect to pay reasonable prices for good quality Asian vegetables, beans, beetroot, cabbage, carrot, eggplant, snow peas, silverbeet, squash, sweet corn, zucchini, mushrooms and sweet potatoes.

Broccoli is of varied conditions and ranges from reasonable to being firmly priced, depending on the quality of that selected.

Look for broccoli with bright green heads and firm, strong stalks.

You will pay firm prices for brussels sprouts, capsicum, fennel, parsnips and potatoes.

Asparagus, cauliflower and leeks are expensive.

Most salad lines are value for money with lettuce, mixed leaf salad, cucumbers, eshallots and herbs of a reasonable price.

Tomatoes and avocados have firmed in price but are eating well.

The best fruit buys for the week are strawberries, blueberries and rockmelon.

Give your rockmelon a sniff to ensure it smells floral and melony, particularly at the end where the stem used to be.

There are still reasonable prices marked on top quality bananas, kiwifruit, mangoes, pineapples, pawpaw and most stonefruit.

Good quality watermelon has fluctuated between being reasonable and firmly priced.