'It's good for my kids to see something their dad did'

INDIGENOUS artist Brad Elliot has a good reason to get up early.

His latest work will regularly travel past Ipswich homes proudly displayed on the sides of three council-owned waste trucks.

Mr Elliot won the recent Traditional Owner Art Competition, designed to educate the community about the region's Jagera, Yuggera and Ugarapul people, while promoting the benefits of recycling.

"I feel proud of my culture. It's also about getting the message out to people about keeping our country clean,” he said.

"It's going to be good for my kids too, to be able to see something their dad did.

"The painting shows water and the three totems, a snake for the Jagera, a frog for the Ugarapul and a sand goanna for the Yuggera people.”

Councillor David Morrison said the "moving billboards” would be seen by thousands of people.

"The benefits of recycling are well known and we wanted to look at a way of relating that to the traditional owners of the land,” he said.

"Many people think they are doing the right thing by putting all their glass or plastic into plastic bags, but they're still contaminating their recycling.

"We want to get the message out there in particular that plastic bags can't be recycled. The more contaminated our recycling is the more it costs council so we are always aiming to reduce contamination.”

Mr Elliot's original artwork can be viewed at Queens Park Environmental Education Centre.