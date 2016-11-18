It's finally here - the "perfect" weekend weather

GET OUTSIDE: Ipswich will be looking at temperatures between 30 and 31 degrees this weekend

WE'VE had rain, storms and high humidity over the past few weeks, leaving many residents to feel like the region was in for a tough summer.

This weekend however Ipswich is finally set for what the Bureau of Meteorology is describing as "perfect weather".

A BoM spokesperson said the region was in for perfect conditions which should continue into next week with no showers predicted until Thursday.

"It will be mostly fine or partly cloudy in Ipswich with light winds coming from the east," she said.

"Ipswich will be looking at temperatures between 30 and 31 degrees and the humidity shouldn't be too oppressive this weekend."

The spokesperson said Saturday was the day for Ipswich residents to pack up the car and head to the beach.

"People heading to the coast can expect great weather, Saturday is looking especially good," she said.

"Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast waters are looking good with easterly winds at 10 to 15 knots - good conditions for people looking to get out onto the water."